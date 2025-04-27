Conservative candidates slam political correctness, feminism to win over young male voters
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 15:49
Conservative candidates are declaring war on political correctness (PC) to appeal to young male voters, while candidates from the liberal Democratic Party (DP) have tread lightly on related issues such as feminism and minority rights.
Presidential contenders in the People Power Party (PPP) are actively deploying anti-PC strategies to appeal to men in their 20s and 30s. PC stands for political correctness, which refers to social movements aimed at eliminating prejudice and discrimination based on race, gender, or culture.
Hong Joon-pyo, one of the leading candidates in the party's primary who enjoys strong support among young male voters, has pledged to oppose same-sex marriage and an antidiscrimination law, and is campaigning under the slogan "Family-ism, not feminism."
"Excessive advocacy for social minorities or specific groups risks undermining the balance of society," Hong said. "Radical feminism and political correctness are leftist ideas that promote the destruction of the nation, community and especially the family."
Instead, he emphasized that "narrowing gender gaps" is more important than "prohibiting discrimination," promising to support policies such as alleviating career interruptions for women and encouraging men's participation in child rearing.
On April 22, Hong also addressed the controversy surrounding an incident in his 2005 autobiography where he wrote about obtaining pig aphrodisiacs during his university years to help his friend attempt a date rape.
"The incident was done by my friends at the boardinghouse, not me, as the book shows," he said. "Women have no reason to like me because the DP has framed me for this."
Kim Moon-soo, another PPP contender, has also announced pledges aimed at young men.
On April 23, he promised to introduce a "women’s professional soldier system," pledging to raise the proportion of female soldiers from the current 11 percent to 30 percent. He also proposed granting extra points for military service regardless of gender.
Han Dong-hoon, at a meeting with the Next Generation Women's Committee on April 22, drew a line by saying, "I am not a feminist."
"I am more determined than anyone else to create a country where women can feel safe and pursue their careers," he said. "I will support women so they can enjoy precious time with their children without experiencing career breaks."
Lee Jun-seok, the candidate for the Reform Party and former chairman of the PPP, revived his earlier pledge from the 2022 election campaign to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
"Unlike the past era when revolutionary institutional changes were needed to boost women's social participation and rights, now we must address the complex human rights issues of diverse social groups, including people with disabilities, children and the elderly, beyond simply gender equality," Lee said.
He proposed transferring family and youth policies to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and gender equality tasks to the National Human Rights Commission.
Meanwhile, DP front-runner Lee Jae-myung has been maintaining a low-key stance, refraining from making pledges or remarks on sensitive issues. Observers interpret this as a strategy to avoid unnecessary controversies, as he already enjoys a strong lead.
"The plan is to stay low-key until the general election," a DP official said. "Detailed and sensitive policies will be announced during the general election campaign."
On the other hand, Kim Dong-yeon, another DP primary contender, has pledged to introduce a nonconsensual rape offense and expand the functions of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family in a bid to attract female voters.
"It is noticeable that candidates are competitively announcing anti-PC pledges," said Lee Jun-han, a professor of political science and international relations at Incheon National University.
"This reflects their awareness of the increasingly conservative sentiment among young male voters. "Policies like a female conscription system could be persuasive if approached constitutionally and generally, but without such explanations, there is concern that presidential candidates may end up promoting social conflict and division instead of integration."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG SEO-YUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)