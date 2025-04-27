Lee Jae-myung wins presidential primary, vows to unify Korea
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 18:20 Updated: 27 Apr. 2025, 20:02
- YOON SO-YEON
Lee Jae-myung promised to bring about true national unity by rebuilding “the real Korea” and heal the people from the “lowly desire of the former president to rule forever” as the next president of Korea in a speech to the Democratic Party (DP) after winning its presidential primary on Sunday.
Lee was elected the DP's presidential candidate in the fourth and final regional primary on Sunday, winning 91.54 percent of the vote in the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and Jeju. The victory followed landslide wins in the party's previous three contests, where Lee took 88.69 percent of the Jeolla region, 90.81 percent of Gyeongsang and 88.15 percent of Chungcheong.
Following Sunday's results, Lee has won 89.77 percent of his fellow DP party members' votes. Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon came in second with 6.87 percent, followed by former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, who won 3.36 percent.
“From this moment on, Lee Jae-myung is the Democratic Party's candidate, but he is also the candidate of the people who all wish for the end of the insurrection, the end of a national crisis, the beginning of national unity and the happiness of everyone,” Lee said in his speech after winning the primary vote. “I will go lower and lower to fulfill the utmost task, as the president, to bring about the true national unity of the people.”
“The restoration of democracy is the road to national unity,” he continued. While mentioning former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in, Lee denounced former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his martial law decree as a “military coup d'état that denied democracy.”
“Recovery through growth is the road to national unity; bridging the gap is the road to national unity,” Lee said. “I will shut the doors to the tainted old age of unfairness, despair, conflict and confrontation. I will open up a new era of national unity that is filled with hope and love. I will make this victory not the victory of Lee Jae-myung, but the victory of the people of the new world.”
Lee will submit his official candidacy to the National Election Commission on May 10 or 11. The official campaigning period will begin on May 12.
The presidential election will take place on June 3. Early voting will be available on May 29 and 30.
Meanwhile, the conservative People Power Party (PPP) began its two-day second presidential primary votes on Sunday among candidates Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon, Hong Joon-pyo and Kim Moon-soo.
The majority winner will become PPP's presidential candidate. If no one wins more than 50 percent, then a runoff will take place between the top two candidates from the first round.
Acting President Han Duck-soo is also expected to run for president, but no official announcement has come as of Sunday evening. If he does run, he will not compete in either party's primary, but is likely to compete with their winners.
