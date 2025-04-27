 Acting president instructs gov't to check SK Telecom's response measures to data leak
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Acting president instructs gov't to check SK Telecom's response measures to data leak

Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 16:38
Acting President Han Duck-soo waits to deliver the government's policy speech on the first supplementary budget for 2025 at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 24. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Acting President Han Duck-soo waits to deliver the government's policy speech on the first supplementary budget for 2025 at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 24. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Acting President Han Duck-soo on Sunday instructed the government to check the adequacy of SK Telecom's response measures to a potentially major leak of USIM data.
 
On April 18, SK Telecom detected signs of a massive leak of customers' USIM data due to a cyberattack, prompting the company last week to announce it would replace the USIMs of all of its 23 million users for free.
 

Related Article

 
Han instructed the Ministry of Science and ICT to “closely” inspect the company's response measures, which include recommending that users sign up for a USIM protection service, according to his office.
 
He also called on the government to “thoroughly” analyze the cause of the incident while instructing the National Intelligence Service and other relevant agencies to inspect the country's data protection system against cyberattacks, it said.
 
SK Telecom has announced it will offer free USIM replacements to its 23 million subscribers upon request, a move expected to cost the company 177.1 billion won ($122.9 million).
 
Science Minister Yoo Sang-im said Thursday a joint civilian and government probe into the data breach is currently underway and is expected to take one to two months.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Han Duck-soo SK Telecom Data leak

More in Social Affairs

Acting president instructs gov't to check SK Telecom's response measures to data leak

Conservative candidates slam political correctness, feminism to win over young male voters

$1 billion in damages: Ruling on Korea's largest-ever class action suit just weeks away

Singer Park Hyo-shin sued for fraud, again

Credit card delinquencies hit 10-year high in Q1 amid economic slump

Related Stories

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to present 2025 budget, marking 11-year shift in tradition

SK Telecom, Kogas to detect gas leaks with quantum technology

Prime Minister Han returns as acting president after court dismisses impeachment

Acting president vows 'unwavering support' for chip industry

Acting president asks ex-U.S. gov't officials to support tariff talks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)