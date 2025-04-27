Goesan County to host spicy food eating contest in May
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 13:30
May the spice be with you! A competition to crown the fastest and best spicy food eater will take place in Goesan County, North Chungcheong, a major chili pepper-producing region.
The "Spicy Food Fighter" contest will take place during the 2025 Goesan Red Flavor Festival, set to take place from May 23 to 25 at the Goesan Organic Expo Plaza and along the Dongjin Stream, according to the Goesan County Office on Sunday.
The county plans to gather 50 contestants on the final day, May 25, and select the champion through preliminary and final rounds. Online applications for the contest opened on Thursday.
The preliminary round will be divided into five groups of 10 participants each. Contestants will eat five Cheongyang chili peppers, and those who whistle first will advance, with about half in each group selected. The final round will use a survival format, where contestants eat increasingly spicy chicken feet, from level 1 to level 5, and eliminations occur at each stage.
First prize is Goesan Love Gift Certificates worth 300,000 won ($210), second prize is 200,000 won, and third prize is 100,000 won.
Last year, the final round involved eating spicy eomuk (fish cakes) as fast as possible.
"After eating Cheongyang peppers in the preliminaries, it was so spicy I drank two 500-milliliter bottles of water," said 44-year-old Jo, who participated in last year's festival. "I got too full before the finals and couldn’t perform well. I recommend fasting before participating."
First launched last year, the Red Flavor Festival is establishing itself as one of Goesan’s leading festivals alongside the chili pepper and kimchi-making festivals. Last year, over 172,000 people attended.
"While the fall kimchi festival targets an older audience, the Red Flavor Festival offers attractions appealing to all age groups," said a county office official. "We prepared spring flower roads blending with the color red, diverse foods, performances, and experiential events."
This year's festival will add large-scale events, including a drone light show featuring 1,500 drones, a musical fountain show, and a hot chimaek (chicken and beer) festival. Programs like a dance competition and cheerleader contest will also take place, both themed around red and Goesan. Other activities include a "Red Flavor Sports Day," a walking event along red flower trails, a chili pepper planting experience, and a retro concert themed around spicy flavors.
Visitors wearing red clothing will receive discounts. Those dressed in red hats, clothes or shoes will receive a 5 percent discount at food trucks within the festival grounds. Visitors carrying event brochures can receive a 10 percent discount at 25 restaurants in the area, and admission fees for tourist attractions such as the Sanmaki Old Road cruise and Jungwon University Museum will be discounted by 30 to 50 percent.
"The Red Flavor Festival, inspired by chili peppers, spiciness and red spring flowers, is helping revitalize the local economy," said Goesan County Mayor Song In-hern. "We will prepare it as a festival where visitors can enjoy Goesan’s culture and agricultural products while creating lasting memories."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI JONG-KWON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
