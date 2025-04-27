 Lender limbo: Surge in self-employed borrowers classified as credit risk
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Lender limbo: Surge in self-employed borrowers classified as credit risk

Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 20:40
A rental sign for a retail space is posted near Hongik University in western Seoul on April 27. The number of self-employed individuals classified as credit risk borrowers after falling more than three months behind on loans from financial institutions has surged by nearly 30 percent over the past year. Half self-employed borrowers now hold loans from three or more companies. The number of borrowers pushed out of top-tier banks and forced to take out high-interest loans from secondary lenders is also rapidly increasing, raising alarm bells that many are reaching the limits of their repayment capacity. [YONHAP] 
tags self-employed

More in Social Affairs

Lender limbo: Surge in self-employed borrowers classified as credit risk

Fear, anger and confusion reign in wake of SK Telecom's historic data breach

Acting president instructs gov't to check SK Telecom's response measures to data leak

Conservative candidates slam political correctness, feminism to win over young male voters

$1 billion in damages: Ruling on Korea's largest-ever class action suit just weeks away

Related Stories

Demise of the self-employed

Service spending declines for five straight quarters as consumers tighten belts

Hard times: Self-employed debt defaults surge in 2024

Don’t push them over the edge

Enhance the productivity of the self-employed
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)