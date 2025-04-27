Man arrested for killing parents, attacking neighbor in North Jeolla
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 12:47
A man in his 30s was arrested after killing his parents and attacking a neighbor with a knife in an apartment building in Iksan, North Jeolla.
The Iksan Police Precinct detained a man in his 30s on charges of parricide and assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
The man allegedly stabbed his father and mother multiple times inside their apartment around 12:51 p.m. on Saturday, before stepping into the hallway and attacking a neighbor with a knife. The neighbor suffered a wrist injury and is receiving treatment at a hospital.
Police arrested the man inside the apartment after receiving a report of the attack from somebody who identified themselves as the suspect's brother. Investigators determined that after killing his parents, the man went into the hallway, stabbed the neighbor, and then returned inside the apartment.
The suspect claimed he committed the attack because "my parents were trying to kill me," but police said they do not find the statement credible.
"The suspect appears to have committed the crime while in an unstable psychological state," said a police official. "We are still investigating the exact circumstances of the incident."
