 Man arrested for killing parents, attacking neighbor in North Jeolla
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man arrested for killing parents, attacking neighbor in North Jeolla

Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 12:47
An illustration depicting a criminal case [JOONGANG ILBO]

An illustration depicting a criminal case [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A man in his 30s was arrested after killing his parents and attacking a neighbor with a knife in an apartment building in Iksan, North Jeolla.
 
The Iksan Police Precinct detained a man in his 30s on charges of parricide and assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
 

Related Article

 
The man allegedly stabbed his father and mother multiple times inside their apartment around 12:51 p.m. on Saturday, before stepping into the hallway and attacking a neighbor with a knife. The neighbor suffered a wrist injury and is receiving treatment at a hospital.
 
Police arrested the man inside the apartment after receiving a report of the attack from somebody who identified themselves as the suspect's brother. Investigators determined that after killing his parents, the man went into the hallway, stabbed the neighbor, and then returned inside the apartment.
 
The suspect claimed he committed the attack because "my parents were trying to kill me," but police said they do not find the statement credible.
 
"The suspect appears to have committed the crime while in an unstable psychological state," said a police official. "We are still investigating the exact circumstances of the incident."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags murder parents

More in Social Affairs

Acting president instructs gov't to check SK Telecom's response measures to data leak

Conservative candidates slam political correctness, feminism to win over young male voters

$1 billion in damages: Ruling on Korea's largest-ever class action suit just weeks away

Singer Park Hyo-shin sued for fraud, again

Credit card delinquencies hit 10-year high in Q1 amid economic slump

Related Stories

Parents' Day won't be the same this year

Appellate court reduces sentence for man who beat wife to death

Parental petals

Man who stabbed girlfriend to death over breakup sentenced to life in prison

Ticked-off parents plan to protest
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)