Singer Park Hyo-shin sued for fraud, again
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 14:11
Singer Park Hyo-shin has been sued by officials from his former agency.
In a complaint filed with the Yongsan Police Precinct in Seoul on April 7, the former CEO and shareholders of Glove Entertainment, which previously represented Park, claim the singer falsely suggested he was the real owner of other parties' company shares, violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes and committing obstruction of business, SpoTV News reported Friday.
The conflict began in 2022 when Park claimed that he had not received payment for his music.
Glove Entertainment had allocated new shares to Park and other shareholders, including the former CEO, in May 2016 and August 2018. The plaintiffs allege that Park pretended shares that had been given to other shareholders belonged to him.
According to the plaintiffs, Park then exercised voting rights over those shares at an extraordinary shareholder meeting in March 2022, appointing three of his associates as directors and seizing management control of the company. In August of the following year, he leveraged those voting rights to remove the former CEO from his position. The plaintiffs claim Park's actions amount to “triangular fraud,” wherein the party deceived and the party harmed are different.
“It is true that the former chief executive officer filed a lawsuit against Park Hyo-shin regarding the shares, but we are not aware of any lawsuit accusing him of fraud,” Park's acquaintance told SpoTV News.
This marks the fifth time Park has faced lawsuits.
In 2006, his then-agency, Nissy Entertainment, filed a lawsuit claiming Park breached his exclusive contract and sought 1 billion won ($694,000) in damages. Park countersued, and both sides eventually withdrew their cases after reaching a settlement.
In 2008, Park became embroiled in a legal dispute with former agency InterStage. InterStage sued him for 3 billion won, claiming breach of contract. Although Park denied the allegations, the court sided with the agency.
In 2014, InterStage again sued Park, accusing him of evading the payment of damages, and in 2016, the Supreme Court sided with the agency.
Separately, in 2019, Park was sued by a business owner who claimed Park had defrauded him of luxury goods, including a car and a watch, worth more than 400 million won.
Park is scheduled to star in the 10th-anniversary production of the musical “Phantom,” which opens on May 31.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
