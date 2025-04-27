Who knows when...

Lee Jae-myung secured the Democratic Party’s nomination through the primary, as widely anticipated, on Sunday. Now the front-runner with the highest chance of becoming the next president, Lee awaits the main race. Meanwhile, the People Power Party, far behind in both approval ratings and momentum, remains stuck in a hypothetical “big-tent” coalition against Lee and whether Acting President Han Duck-soo will join the race. Whether a truly meaningful contest against Lee will emerge remains uncertain. [PARK YONG-SEOK]