 Who knows when...
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Who knows when...

Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 20:00
Lee Jae-myung secured the Democratic Party’s nomination through the primary, as widely anticipated, on Sunday. Now the front-runner with the highest chance of becoming the next president, Lee awaits the main race. Meanwhile, the People Power Party, far behind in both approval ratings and momentum, remains stuck in a hypothetical “big-tent” coalition against Lee and whether Acting President Han Duck-soo will join the race. Whether a truly meaningful contest against Lee will emerge remains uncertain. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Who knows when...

Sunday's fortune: Joy and harmony for many, while others navigate emotions with care

Saturday's fortune: Joy and connection for many, reflection and restraint for others

Friday's fortune: Joy and connection for many, caution and conflict for some

Waiting and waiting, but still nothing

Related Stories

Tried in vain

After 909 days.....

From bad to worse

The Terror of 'T'

So busy! So busy!
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)