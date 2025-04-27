Sonicboom grab first win after double losses in second round of KBL playoffs
Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 18:21
The Suwon KT Sonicboom beat the Seoul SK Knights 77-64 in Game 3 of the best-of-five second round of KBL playoffs at Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sunday after losing the first two games of the series.
The Sonicboom seized control early, taking a 25-14 lead in the first quarter behind strong performances from Heo Hoon and Moon Jung-hyun.
Center Ha Yoon-gi and power forward Rayon Hammonds led the Suwon club's attack during the second quarter, ending the quarter at 45-28.
The Sonicboom continued to dominate in the third quarter. Hammonds and Ha extended the lead all the way to 66-37 by the end of the fourth quarter.
Heo left the game after exhibiting pain in his calf early in the final quarter, but the Sonicboom showcased a strong performance through the end, with Moon scoring a 3-pointer and two free throws en route to the team's 77-64 victory.
Heo finished with 17 points before leaving the game. Hammonds recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Moon scored 13 points.
Heo is scheduled to undergo a medical check to assess his calf though initial reports suggest the injury is not serious.
The fourth game of the series will tip-off on Tuesday at Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena.
The winner of the playoffs will face either the Changwon LG Sakers or Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, who are vying in the other playoff bracket, in season finale Championship.
The Championship will run with the best-of-seven format, with both the winners and runners-up claiming tickets to the East Asia Super League (EASL) — an international league in which multiple teams from across Asia compete annually — in the 2025-26 season.
Only the Knights and Sonicboom have featured in the EASL among this year's KBL final four teams. The Knights won the regular season title this campaign but will have to continue their momentum through the end, as the KBL regular season winners cannot secure a berth in the league.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
