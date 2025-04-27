Ryu Hae-ran tied for 54-hole lead at first LPGA major of season

Ryu Hae-ran has a share of the lead entering the final round of the first LPGA major of 2025.The Korean player is tied atop the leaderboard with Mao Saigo of Japan at nine-under par at the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, after shooting a four-under 68 on Saturday. It was the best score in the field in the third round.Ryu, the 2023 LPGA Rookie of the Year with two career titles, will go for her first major victory.Saigo, a six-time winner in Japan in search of her first LPGA title, shot a 69 in the third round. Ryu and Saigo were the only two players to break 70 on Saturday.Ryu and Saigo have a one-stroke lead over Lindy Duncan of the United States. The three will play in the final group starting at 11:36 a.m. Sunday, or 1:36 a.m. Monday.Among other Koreans, Choi Hye-jin is in a five-way tie for sixth at six-under, while seven-time tour winner Kim Hyo-joo and Lee So-mi are sitting at five-under.Ryu had also been tied for the opening round lead after shooting a bogey-free 65, but she stumbled to a 74 in the second round that included three bogeys and one double bogey.In the third round, Ryu bogeyed the par-3 third hole before recording five birdies over the next six holes, including four in a row starting at the par-4 sixth.Ryu, who hit 11 of 14 fairways and reached 14 greens in regulation, finished her round with nine straight pars.“Today was another good day this week,” Ryu said. “Yesterday, I learned golf is tough. Today, I was just trying for good spots for easy putts, and I wanted to try to make some birdies. This course is too challenging for golfers, but I made four (straight) birdies there. Just amazing.”Ryu finished fifth at last year's Chevron Championship on the same course after blowing her 54-hole lead by shooting two-over 74 in the final round.“I tried to play in the final group again because I remember last year's final round was not good. Last year, I felt more awkward and nervous,” she said. “I learned to be calmer and slower. This year, I want to enjoy the course more.”Korean players have struggled at majors in recent years. They went 0-for-5 in 2021 and 2023, while winning one major each in 2022 and 2024.Ryu said she doesn't mind the pressure that comes from outside and that she puts on herself because it pushes her to go for the big win.“I think that's good pressure for me,” she said. “I don't have a major trophy in my home, so that's a goal for my life and in golf. I want to just try to keep going.”Yonhap