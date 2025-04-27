 China issues tax refund policies for foreign tourists to boost inbound consumption
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

China issues tax refund policies for foreign tourists to boost inbound consumption

Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 16:39
Korean tourists pose for photos at the Bund in Shanghai, China, on Dec. 28, 2024. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

Korean tourists pose for photos at the Bund in Shanghai, China, on Dec. 28, 2024. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

 
China said on Sunday it will improve tax refund policies for foreign tourists to boost inbound consumption, part of efforts to boost the economy as domestic demand remains tepid.
 
China will promote the expansion of tax refund stores in shopping areas, scenic spots, airports and hotels, according to a statement released jointly by the commerce ministry and other departments.
 

Related Article

 
The minimum refund point for one overseas traveler in the same tax refund shop on the same day will be lowered to 200 yuan ($27.45) from 500 yuan before, the statement said.
 
 
 
 

 

Reuters
tags Inbound consumption China Tourist

More in World

Trump says U.S. ships should be allowed to travel through the Panama and Suez canals for free

TikTok to enter Japan's e-commerce industry, Nikkei reports

China issues tax refund policies for foreign tourists to boost inbound consumption

North Korea denounces Japan prime minister's offering to war shrine

Top Russian general confirms North Korean troop dispatch to Ukraine war

Related Stories

Boost domestic demand to rev up the economy

Once hectic Korea-China flight routes face dwindling demand

Boost domestic demand to rev up the economy (KOR)

The writing is on the wall

Korea sees 1.42 million foreign tourists in June, almost full recovery to pre-pandemic levels
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)