 Pope's procession: Coffen passes through Rome's historic Colosseum
Pope's procession: Coffen passes through Rome's historic Colosseum

Published: 27 Apr. 2025, 19:08
The coffin of Pope Francis passes the Colosseum in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The coffin of Pope Francis passes the Colosseum in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The coffin of Pope Francis passes the Colosseum in Rome on Saturday. He wad laid to rest in Santa Maria Maggiore basilica following his funeral in the Vatican, which brought together politicians, royalty and 400,000 mourners from around the world. (AP/YONHAP)
Pope's procession: Coffen passes through Rome's historic Colosseum

