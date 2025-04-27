Top Russian general confirms North Korean troop dispatch to Ukraine war

Russia's top general has confirmed for the first time that North Korean troops have been fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine as he held talks with President Vladimir Putin.Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, made the confirmation of the North Korean troop deployment in a videoconference with Putin on Saturday, noting the North Korean troops had played a crucial role in the liberation of the Kursk border region."I want to point out the participation of servicemen from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the liberation of the Kursk Region's border areas, who, in accordance with the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our countries, provided significant assistance in defeating the invading group of the Ukrainian armed forces," Gerasimov said in a transcript of the videoconference posted on the website of the Kremlin, referring to the North by its official name."Soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army, carrying out combat missions shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen, displayed high professionalism, fortitude, courage and heroism in repulsing the Ukrainian invasion."It marks the first acknowledgement of the North Korean troop deployment by a Russian official. North Korea has yet to confirm the dispatch.North Korea is estimated to have sent about 14,000 troops to fight in the war since last October in support of Moscow's aggression, including some 3,000 reinforcements this year, according to South Korean officials.Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed the partnership treaty at their June summit last year, in which they committed to providing military support "without delay" in the event either of them comes under attack.Meanwhile, Ukraine's military denied the Russian claim about its military being forced out of the Kursk region, according to a Reuters report.Yonhap