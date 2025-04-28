 Korea-U.S. tariff talks ease uncertainty, open path for orderly consultation, finance chief says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea-U.S. tariff talks ease uncertainty, open path for orderly consultation, finance chief says

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 08:54
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport on April 27. [YONHAP]

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport on April 27. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said Sunday that last week's talks with the United States on its sweeping tariff scheme helped ease uncertainty and opened the door for orderly consultations.
 
Choi made the remarks upon arriving at Incheon International Airport after his visit to Washington, where he, along with Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, held trade talks on Thursday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer.
 

Related Article

 
"We clarified the agenda items and laid the groundwork for future negotiations after reaching a consensus on the discussion schedule," Choi said. "We have reduced uncertainty and opened the door for orderly discussions moving forward."
 
During the meeting, the two nations agreed to make joint efforts to craft a "package" agreement on new U.S. tariffs and economic cooperation issues by July 8, when the 90-day pause of the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs is set to be lifted.
 
Choi also noted that he fully explained to the U.S. side about Korea's political schedule and the need for cooperation with the National Assembly regarding the tariff talks.
 
Korea is experiencing a lack of political leadership following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his shocking martial law declaration. A presidential election is scheduled for June 3.
 
Seoul and Washington will be able to have "constructive discussions" about foreign exchange issues, as the two nations have direct and regular communication channels between their financial authorities, Choi said.

Yonhap
tags Choi Sang-mok Tariff Trump

More in Economy

Korea-U.S. tariff talks ease uncertainty, open path for orderly consultation, finance chief says

Lender limbo: Surge in self-employed borrowers classified as credit risk

Gov't to lift restrictions on big corporations' used-car market shares

Korean companies struggle with Trump's trade policy

Trump's first 100 days rattle export-driven Korean economy, highlight urgent need for tariff deal

Related Stories

Expressing cautious relief at U.S. tariff delay, acting president vows strategic approach

Korea to provide 2 trillion won in policy financing to industries hit by U.S. tariffs

Korea seeks to resolve any 'misunderstanding' with U.S. about tariff rates

Acting President Choi Sang-mok congratulates Trump, vows to strengthen U.S. alliance

Korea's finance minister vows to 'return with results' ahead of '2+2' trade talks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)