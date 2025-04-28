Olive Young unveils makeover for stores with experiential beauty rollout
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 17:49
Olive Young announced on Friday that it will gradually expand its experiential beauty services to approximately 100 stores in major commercial districts by the end of this year. It aims to maximize customer appeal through experience-based shopping experiences.
The service will be introduced step-by-step, beginning with the Seohyun Central store on Wednesday, followed by Cheongju Ochang and Wonju Musil Central in May and Beomgye Town in June.
The company plans to expand key stores in non-metropolitan regions, ensuring the consistent delivery of Olive Young’s signature customer experience, Discovery Shopping.
This initiative reflects trends among the company’s core customer base — the “1020 age group,” referring to individuals born between 2001 and 2020 — who seek personalized consumer experiences.
The services at Olive Young N Seongsu have become essential within K-beauty, even emerging as a key factor driving "open runs" — customers lining up before store opening. As of this month, the purchase conversion rate for customers using Skin Scan Pro, a scalp and skin diagnosis service, reached 78 percent.
Through these services, customers can explore solutions tailored to their skin concerns based on measurements of their scalp condition, skin condition and personal color analysis. For those seeking more specialized consultation, store employees can recommend products through Selly, a customer counseling app.
The company is also preparing to enhance employee capabilities. Building on the expertise of beauty consultants, it has developed manuals and training sessions to ensure standardized services across all stores.
“We are expanding experiential beauty services nationwide so that more customers can experience the retail innovation of Olive Young N Seongsu,” said an Olive Young representative. “We will continue to innovate our services to provide hyper-personalized shopping experiences.”
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)