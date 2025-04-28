Compromised in the SKT hack? Here's how to sign up for a new SIM.
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 20:27
- CHO YONG-JUN
SK Telecom is offering users free SIM card replacements as their system suffered from a malware attack, which led to customer SIM (subscriber identity module) data leaks.
The stocks of SIM cards are low in SK Telecom's stores, but the carrier has opened a website where users can join a waitlist for replacement SIM cards.
Below are step-by-step instructions to join the replacement SIM card waitlist.
Step 1: Open SK Telecom's SIM replacement website (https://care.tworld.co.kr/usim/) and click the big blue button.
Step 2: Enter your legal name and the first seven digits of your Korean Resident Registration Number or Alien Registration Card number.
Step 3: Clear the captcha. Once your enter the correct Captcha code, the Captcha section will be grayed out and you will automatically be moved to a section where you can put your phone number down. Enter your SK Telecom phone number and press the circled text to request an authentication code.
Step 4: You'll be redirected to a section where you'll be prompted to enter a six-digit authentication code; do so within three minutes. If necessary, click the circled button for a new authentication number that also resets the timer.
Step 5: Agree to the compulsory terms and conditions checkbox (it's the only one on the page), which is subject to providing your name, phone number, your carrier information, date of birth, gender and other related data to SK Telecom, for authentication purposes and to prevent users from applying for SIM replacement multiple times. Once you click the checkbox, a purple rectangle will appear. Press to advance to the next step.
Step 6: The page allows the user to locate specific SK Telecom stores, which can be searched by their name or its address. Typing the district name, such as Jung District, may narrow the results down. Search for an SK Telecom offline store that is most convenient for you to visit and click the gray rectangular button to select it.
Step 7: The next page will confirm the store that you selected and provide an additional optional tickbox, which you should click if you also want to replace the SIM cards in your smartwatch or tablets.
Step 8: Finally click the blue button to join the SIM replacement waitlist. You will receive a text message when your SIM card is ready.
While waiting for the SIM replacement, customers should also sign up for SK Telecom's SIM Protection Service, which prevents SIM cards from working on any other phones but yours.
This requires the users to sign up on https://m.tworld.co.kr/product/callplan?prod_id=NA00008634, which, as of press time, subjects users to a long wait before granting them access.
