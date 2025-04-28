Dyson unveils newest high-end hairstyler in beauty-conscious Korea
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 18:14
British electronics maker Dyson unveiled its new hairstyler Airwrap model, the Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x, in Korea on Monday, marking the product’s global debut.
“You can straighten frizzy, wavy hair with just air,” said Kim Sun-woo, head stylist at Woosun Hair & Makeup, during a demonstration event at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. “It adds much more volume than traditional methods like straightening your hair at a salon or using flat irons,” he said.
Kim showcased the Airwrap 2x in action, styling a model’s hair. After getting a strand of the model's hair and moving the latest device that blows out air up and down several times, the model’s frizzy hair magically turned straight, smooth and silky.
Kathleen Pierce, global head of Dyson Beauty, said the company once again chose Korea as its launch site because the country leads beauty trends.
The Airwrap 2x has the most powerful motor in the product line’s history. Its airflow is twice as strong as previous models, allowing hair to dry faster. It also features an AI-based sensor that measures air temperature over 1,000 times per second, automatically adjusting the heat to minimize thermal damage.
One of the most notable upgrades is the addition of the “Airsmooth 2x Styling Nozzle,” a new tool that straightens hair. Previous Airwrap models could only smooth flyaways, but the new version enables a wider range of styling options. The curling barrels remain available in two sizes: 30 mm and 40 mm.
For the first time in the Airwrap lineup, the six styling attachments include smart technology with built-in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors. When a tool is attached, the device automatically sets the optimal heat and airflow, and later remembers the user’s previous settings for convenience.
The Airwrap 2x comes in two color options: Jasper Plum and Ceramic Pink/Rose Gold. It is priced at 879,000 won ($608), which is 180,000 won higher than the previous Airwrap model, the i.d Multi-Styler and Dryer, launched in September 2024 at 699,000 won.
Industry watchers are paying close attention to whether Dyson can expand its premium market presence despite the burden of higher prices.
Sales in 2024 fell 30.8 percent year-on-year to about 549.3 billion won, while operating profit dropped 30.9 percent to 16.9 billion won, according to Dyson Korea’s recently released audit report. The decline was attributed to the economic downturn and the growing popularity of cost-effective alternatives.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YI WOO-LIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
