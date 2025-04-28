 HD KSOE's affiliates win $1.7 billion in container ship orders
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 17:49
A container carrier built by Samsung Heavy [HD KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING]

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said Monday its affiliates have secured 2.5 trillion won ($1.7 billion) worth of orders to build 22 container carriers for clients in Asia and Oceania.
 
HD Hyundai Mipo will build 16 container ships at its shipyard in Ulsan for shippers in the two regions by the first half of 2028, HD KSOE said in a press release.
 

HD Hyundai Samho will build six container ships at its shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla, for gradual delivery to clients in the regions over the same period.
 
The company did not provide the names of the clients.
 
HD KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding-to-machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three affiliates under its wing, including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.
