Hana inks MOU on financial education programs in North Chungcheong
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 16:39
- KIM JU-YEON
Hana Financial Group signed an agreement with Korea’s financial regulator, the North Chungcheong government and the province’s education office to launch financial education programs for local youth and scam awareness campaigns for vulnerable groups, the firm said Monday.
Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed the same day, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) will lead the launch of an on-site, hands-on education program that brings elementary students to the group's local offices in North Chungcheong.
The FSS and Hana will also partner to open eight online lectures for elementary students with the aim of ingraining healthy financial habits from a young age, and to bridge the education opportunity gap between other metropolitan areas and North Chungcheong.
The two agencies will also provide financial one-on-one consulting services and lectures for local youth.
Hana will further expand its financial mentoring program for young adults, while the FSS will run awareness campaigns for financial scams such as voice phishing for teenagers and older people.
The provincial government and the education office will be in charge of promotion, participant selection and program schedules, while Hana will use its network and infrastructure in the area to support the education events.
The MOU was signed at a ceremony at the North Chungcheong provincial government building and was attended by FSS chief Lee Bok-hyun, North Chungcheong Gov. Kim Young-hwan, North Chungcheong education superintendent Yoon Geon-young and Hana Group Chairman Ham Young-joo.
“Finance is more than just a means of economic activity — it is a crucial element that influences individuals' daily lives and society as a whole,” Lee said at the ceremony.
“Through this agreement, we hope to lay the foundation for building a robust financial education ecosystem in North Chungcheong, where opportunities for financial education have been relatively limited compared to the Seoul metropolitan area,” the FSS chief added.
