SKT customers eye collective action as hack hits bank accounts
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 13:04
SK Telecom customers are taking joint action after a major data breach exposed subscriber USIM information, sparking calls for stronger accountability and government intervention.
The customers created an official website called the "SKT USIM Hacking Joint Response" to organize collective action after the breach, according to IT sources on Monday.
"The leaked information could lead to serious secondary damage across financial, social networking and other services that rely on mobile phone number authentication," they said in a statement emailed to media outlets. "SK Telecom’s response has been extremely insufficient.
"The scope and extent of the damage have not been clearly revealed, which has amplified user anxiety and confusion."
The organizers launched a petition through the National Assembly’s public consent system, demanding a full investigation, an accurate assessment of the damage and stronger accountability from SK Telecom.
They also urged the government to implement "effective measures for victim compensation and to prevent similar incidents in the future."
The petition seeks to gather at least 50,000 signatures.
Customers are also preparing a formal complaint to the Ministry of Science and ICT, asking for an investigation into whether the carrier violated telecommunications payment service terms. Organizers said they are also surveying interest for a potential class-action lawsuit.
Users additionally opened an online forum titled “SK Telecom Personal Information Leak Class-action Cafe” on a major portal on Sunday. The forum attracted more than 3,000 members within a day, and organizers said they are actively exploring legal options.
Concerns over mobile security deepened after police in Busan reported a case involving identity theft linked to unauthorized mobile account openings.
Police said that a man discovered on April 22 that his SK Telecom phone service had been abruptly terminated. When he visited a service center, he learned that someone had signed up for a budget plan with mobile service competitor KT under his name without authorization.
The man later found that 50 million won ($34,000) had been transferred from his bank account to unknown recipients in five separate transactions. He immediately filed a report with the Busan Nambu Police Precinct and requested his bank to halt further payments.
"The investigation remains at an early stage, and we have not yet confirmed the details," police said.
Police plan to examine how the unauthorized phone account was opened and will trace the stolen funds.
The incidents have fueled mounting public demand for stricter security standards and faster, more transparent responses from Korea’s telecommunications companies.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
