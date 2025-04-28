 Samsung SDI to showcase new high-density battery at 2025 Interbattery Europe in May
Samsung SDI to showcase new high-density battery at 2025 Interbattery Europe in May

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 11:19
A rendered image of Samsung SDI's booth at the 2025 Interbattery Europe exhibition set to take place in Munich, Germany, from May 7 through May 9. [SAMSUNG SDI]

Samsung SDI will reveal the U8A1, the firm’s newest high-density battery used for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices targeting the AI data center market, at the 2025 Interbattery Europe exhibition in Germany from May 7.
 
The company will display its new battery and existing energy storage system (ESS) batteries at the trade fair set to take place at Messe Munich over three days through May 9, Samsung SDI said Monday.
 

Related Article

 
Organized by the Korea Battery Industry Association, Coex and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, the Interbattery Europe showcase is part of the Smarter E Europe, an alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. Around 200 firms are set to take part in the battery exhibition.
 
Samsung SDI will participate in the event as it gears up for global expansion, including in Europe, the firm said. It is the only Korean firm to be listed as a finalist on the Smarter E Awards. The awards are given to innovative manufacturers with products that excel in five categories: photovoltaics, energy storage, e-mobility, smart integrated energy and outstanding projects.
 
Samsung SDI’s U8A1 — which has ultra-high output with high energy density that allows for optimal efficiency in a tight space, according to the firm — is a finalist in the energy storage category, while its no thermal propagation technology has been listed for e-mobility.  
 
Samsung SDI will also showcase its Samsung Battery Box 1.5, a 20-feet containerized energy storage system that houses battery cells, modules, racks and safety systems at the trade show.
 
“We will showcase a portfolio of ESS batteries optimized for a wide range of customer uses at the exhibition. With Samsung SDI’s ESS batteries, you’ll be able to glimpse a world where our daily lives are always connected,” a spokesperson for Samsung SDI said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
