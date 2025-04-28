 U.S. Secretary of the Navy expected to discuss shipbuilding cooperation in Korea
U.S. Secretary of the Navy expected to discuss shipbuilding cooperation in Korea

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 18:31 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 19:51
Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong, left, meets with U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan in Washington on April 23. [YONHAP]

A planned visit by U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to Korea on Wednesday will likely serve as a landmark event for bilateral shipbuilding cooperation, as the United States is pushing to seal a tariff-related deal at a quick pace.
 
The navy chief is expected to tour the shipyards run by two of Korea’s largest shipbuilders, HD Hyundai and Hanwha Ocean, following his visit to Japan.
 
“It is true that we are preparing for the secretary’s visit to the shipyard in Geoje, but since there is a high chance of changes to such a high-ranking official’s schedule, so we are proceeding carefully,” said a source at Hanwha who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
 
Another industry source confirmed that Phelan will also visit a shipyard of HD Hyundai, the country’s largest shipbuilding group.
 
The United States is exploring the option of employing dual-use shipbuilding with Japan that integrates military applications with commercial ships, according to Phelan in an interview with Nikkei Asia.
 
The direction is intended to ramp up shipbuilding capacity for the U.S. military, although it remains unclear whether the United States is pursuing the same tactic with Korea.
 
Hanwha Ocean completed its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tasks for two U.S. Navy ships while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is locking horns with Hanwha Ocean in a bid to handle the military branch's MRO services.

BY PARK EUN-JEE
