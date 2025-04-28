DeepSeek resumes service in Korea after disclosing revised info processing policy

Chinese AI service DeepSeek resumed its service in Korea after it disclosed a Korean-language version of its partially revised information policy Monday amid controversy over its data management.DeepSeek is currently available for downloads from app markets here following a service suspension for about two months since Feb. 15.Earlier in the day, the AI service disclosed the improved information processing policy for Korean users after the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) revealed last week that DeepSeek transferred Korean users' personal information to three companies in China and one in the United States without obtaining their consent and disclosing the transfer in its personal information processing policy.DeepSeek also sent what users entered into the prompts to Volcano, a Chinese company affiliated with ByteDance, the parent company of Chinese social media platform TikTok, the PIPC said. The commission asked the Chinese company to faithfully establish legal grounds for its overseas information transfers, immediately destroy the prompt information and disclose its Korean-language information processing policy.In its revised policy, DeepSeek established a separate supplementary regulation for Korea, stating that it will process personal information in compliance with the Korean Personal Information Protection Act."DeepSeek has said it will fully comply with the PIPC's disposition, and will report the results of the corrective and improvement recommendations within 60 days," a PIPC official said."The PIPC will monitor whether DeepSeek follows through on its commitments," the official added.Yonhap