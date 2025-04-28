Turtle ship, 13 historical inventions to get honorary patents
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 16:51
Fourteen historical inventions including the turtle ship — used by Korea's revered admiral, Yi Sun-shin — will be granted honorary patents.
The Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) announced on Monday that in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Invention Day on May 19, it had reviewed 15 inventions by historical Korean inventors and decided to register 14 of them as honorary patents.
Monday also marks the birthday of Admiral Yi — the victorious naval commander of the Korean fleet during the Imjin War against Japan between 1592 and 1598 — on April 28, 1545.
Inventions selected for honorary patent registration include the turtle ship, a rain gauge known as the Cheugugi, the Angbuilgu hemispherical sundial, the Geojunggi crane, Aja-shaped ondol (traditional Korean-style heated floors), the Singijeon launcher, the Jagyeokru water clock, the Honcheon astronomical clock, the Punggidae wind measuring device, the Bigyeokjin cannon, the Gwansanggam observatory, a silver refining method, the Seokbinggo stone ice storage structure and the printing method using metal type.
The Daedongyeojido, a large-scale map of Korea made in the 19th century, was also reviewed but was rejected because there were no differentiated features compared to other maps actively produced globally at the time. KIPO said that it considered technological advancement, industrial applicability, and rarity when making its decision.
The turtle ship was a heavily armored warship based on the Panokseon, the main battleship of the Joseon navy. It had a covered deck and a dragon-shaped head equipped with a cannon. The ship was optimized for charging attacks, with the covered deck protecting the crew and iron spikes preventing enemy boarding.
“Such a type of battleship was unprecedented globally at the time, and its formidable impact during battles was recognized in granting the honorary patent,” said KIPO.
The Angbuilgu hemispherical sundial is designed to measure time by observing the shadow cast by the sun on a cauldron-shaped surface. The name means “a clock that knows the time,” with the sun's shadow reflected on the cauldron looking up at the sky. KIPO determined that its unique structure and ability to measure time accurately made it worthy of patent registration.
The Geojunggi crane is a device that uses the pulley principle to lift heavy objects with minimal force. It was recognized for its technical features and effectiveness with multiple horizontal fixed pulleys and movable pulleys on the ground.
The Aja-shaped ondol, which used an underfloor heating system covering the entire room, was also noted for its ability to maintain a consistent temperature over long periods.
KIPO will assign patent registration numbers sequentially based on the chronological order of the inventions. The Aja-shaped ondol from the Silla period (57 B.C. to A.D. 935) will be Patent No. 1, while the Geojunggi crane, created in the 18th century, will be No. 14. The agency also plans to disclose these patents through its patent information search service.
The office will produce honorary patent certificates for these inventions and collaborate with institutions such as the National Science Museum to present the certificates and exhibit the inventions. Educational content will also be created to promote the importance of intellectual property through the legacy of these historical inventions.
"Through the honorary patent examination, we could see how tirelessly and courageously our ancestors pursued innovation and achieved great technological advancements," said Kim Jung-kyun, head of KIPO’s Industrial Property Policy Bureau. "We hope that the 60th anniversary of Invention Day and the honorary patent review will help reaffirm the value of inventions and lead to future technological innovations."
Meanwhile, to mark the 60th anniversary of Invention Day, the agency has designated May as "Invention Month" and plans to hold a variety of commemorative events.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
