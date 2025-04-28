An old new house: The Ningbo Museum of History (KOR)

Ningbo, located in Zhejiang Province along China’s Eastern Seaboard, was once the greatest trading hub on the East China Sea, frequented by merchant ships from Silla and Goryeo. It was also a frequent target for foreign invaders and pirates, leading to the development of mountain fortresses and coastal strongholds. Opened in 2008, the Ningbo Museum of History conceptually embodies the city’s maritime and military past, offering visitors an experience of Ningbo’s historical landscape through the building itself.The museum consists of 5 structures housing 5 exhibition halls. The first floor features a central hall, while the second and third floors are centered on an open rooftop space connecting the buildings. The structures are deliberately skewed and sloped, with a separation of materials — brick finishes and exposed concrete — creating an unfamiliar striking facade. The randomly punctured windows across the exterior walls were inspired by the rock-cut temples scattered across inland China’s mountain cliffs. Inside, the central hall evokes a massive cave, while the rooftop spaces resemble either narrow mountain gorges or a harbor filled with anchored ships. The interior as a whole forms an “archaeological promenade,” a space where past and present meet.To build the museum, the city of Ningbo demolished numerous farmhouses in the area. The architect repurposed the salvaged materials as key building elements. Walls were constructed by mixing bricks of varying shapes, roof tiles, and stones, finished using, a traditional technique involving a lime-based plaster. As a result, the museum’s exterior recalls the vernacular architecture of the Yangtze River region. Concrete walls, poured using bamboo molds, resemble a fossilized bamboo forest — a fitting tribute, as bamboo crafts are a specialty of Ningbo and a highlight of the museum’s exhibitions.The museum was designed by Wang Shu, now 62, who famously criticized China’s architectural establishment as producing “professional but soulless technical buildings.” Alongside his partner and wife, Lu Wenyu, Wang founded Amateur Architecture Studio, a firm dedicated to site-specific and historically resonant designs. He is lauded for his “unique ability to evoke the past without directly referencing history.” Through works such as the Xiangshan Campus of the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, Wang has demonstrated a consistent architectural philosophy, earning major awards in China, Germany and France. In 2012, he became the first Chinese laureate of the Pritzker Prize, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture.중국 저장성의 닝보(寧波)는 신라와 고려의 상선도 드나들던 동중국해 무역의 최대거점이었다. 또한 외국과 해적의 침략도 많아 산성과 요새도 발달했다. 2008년 개관한 역사박물관(사진)은 바다와 선박, 산과 요새를 개념적으로 표현해 건물 자체로 닝보의 역사 경관을 체험할 수 있는 명작이다.크게 5개의 건물이 5개의 전시관을 이루며 1층은 중앙 홀이, 2·3층은 건물 사이의 야외 옥상 공간이 중심을 이룬다. 건물의 외벽은 약간 비틀리고 경사졌으며 벽돌 마감과 노출 콘크리트의 재료가 분리되어 낯선 경관을 이룬다. 또한 무작위로 뚫린 외벽의 창들은 중국 내륙 산속 절벽에 산재한 석굴 사원에서 영감을 얻었다. 중앙 홀은 거대한 동굴과 같은, 옥상 공간은 산 사이의 협곡 또는 정박한 배들의 항구와 같은 이미지의 공간이다. 내부 공간 자체가 과거와 마주하는 시공간으로 ‘고고학적 산책로’를 이룬다.닝보시는 이 박물관을 건설하기 위해 이 땅의 수많은 농가를 철거했고 건축가는 철거된 폐자재들을 주요 건축 부재로 재활용했다. 여러 형태의 벽돌과 다양한 기와와 석재들을 혼합해 쌓고 석회를 칠하는 ‘와판’이라는 전통 기술로 마감했다. 건물의 외관은 양쯔강 유역의 전통 민가를 연상시킨다. 대나무 거푸집을 사용한 콘크리트 벽은 화석화된 대나무 숲이다. 대나무 공예품은 닝보의 특산물로 역사박물관의 중요한 전시품이기도 하다.이 박물관의 설계자는 왕슈(王澍·62)로 기존 중국 건축계를 “프로페셔널하지만 영혼이 없는 기술적 건축”이라 비판하며 동료이자 아내인 루웬위와 함께 ‘아마추어 스튜디오’를 설립했다. 장소성과 역사성을 중요한 건축적 가치로 추구해 “역사를 직접 언급하지 않고 과거를 환기하는 독보적 능력”을 가졌다고 평가된다. 항저우의 중국미술학원 샹산캠퍼스 등 꾸준한 일관성으로 중국과 독일, 프랑스의 중요한 상들을 받았다. 또한 건축계의 노벨상이란 프리츠커상을 2012년 수상한 최초의 중국인이 되었다.