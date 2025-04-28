SKT’s delayed response to hacking incident fuels consumer anxiety (KOR)

SK Telecom, Korea’s largest mobile carrier, will offer free replacement USIM chips to all 23 million of its subscribers starting Monday, following a cyberattack that resulted in the leakage of USIM information. However, the measure comes 10 days after the company first detected the incident. Amid concerns regarding an expected shortage of replacement chips, a chaotic rush for exchanges seems inevitable, meaning consumer anxiety and confusion will likely persist for some time.The USIM stores personal identification and authentication data essential for accessing mobile networks. If USIM data is cloned, malicious actors could intercept text messages, calls, financial authentication processes and even change account passwords. Although the probability is not high, there remains the possibility that cloned phones could be used to access banking or securities apps to steal money, leaving subscribers understandably alarmed.Nevertheless, SKT’s response to the incident has been deeply flawed. On the night of April 18, the company’s home subscriber server (HSS) was infected with malware, raising concerns about a potential leak of sensitive information such as mobile subscriber identification numbers, international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers and USIM authentication keys. Yet SKT waited three days before disclosing the breach to the public on April 21. It also reported the incident to the relevant authorities more than 24 hours after detection, a clear violation of the expected reporting timeline. Subscriber notifications were equally inadequate. Text alerts providing details of the breach and instructions for enrolling in SKT’s “USIM Protection Service” to prevent further damage were only sent on Wednesday. Only after mounting consumer anger and anxiety did SKT announce, on Friday — an entire week after detecting the breach — that it would offer free USIM replacements to all subscribers.SKT has claimed that no resident registration numbers or other personal information were compromised and that no secondary damage from misuse of USIM data has been identified. Yet the company still cannot confirm the full extent of the breach, including the volume and scope of the leaked information. Thus, it cannot definitively rule out the possibility of additional damage. Most concerning is the fact that the HSS, a core part of its infrastructure managing integrated data on USIM information and service plans, was hacked. As a highly secured central server, its compromise is a shocking development.In modern life, mobile phones are not merely communication tools — they function as digital IDs and platforms for authentication in online financial transactions and other critical services. The potential fallout from a hacking incident at a telecommunications company is therefore enormous. In response to the USIM breach, acting President Han Duck-soo ordered a thorough analysis of the cause of the attack and instructed authorities to transparently inform the public while rigorously inspecting and improving cybersecurity systems across government agencies.SKT must also conduct a full investigation into the cause of the breach and swiftly implement measures to reinforce security and prevent future incidents. Furthermore, it must spare no effort to minimize damage and ease the anxieties and inconveniences of consumers, particularly the elderly and other digitally vulnerable groups.사이버 해킹으로 유심(USIM) 정보 유출 사고가 발생한 SK텔레콤(SKT)이 오늘부터 가입자 2500만 명(알뜰폰 포함)을 대상으로 유심 무상 교체를 실시한다. 사건 발생을 인지한 지 열흘 만에 이뤄진 뒤늦은 조치인 데다 유심칩 물량 부족으로 인한 ‘교체 대란’도 예상돼 가입자의 불안과 혼란은 당분간 이어질 전망이다.유심은 이동통신망에서 개인 식별과 인증에 필요한 정보를 저장하는 매체다. 유심 정보를 복제해 문자메시지나 통화, 금융 인증 등을 가로채거나 계정 비밀번호 등을 변경할 수 있다. 가능성이 크진 않지만 복제폰을 이용해 은행과 증권 앱에 접속해 금전 탈취 등을 시도할 가능성도 있는 만큼 가입자의 우려는 클 수밖에 없다.그럼에도 사고 발생 이후 국내 최대 이동통신사인 SKT의 대응은 문제투성이다. 지난 18일 밤 홈가입자서버(HSS)가 악성 코드에 감염됐고, 이곳에 기록된 이동가입자식별번호, 단말기고유식별번호, 유심 인증키 등의 유출 가능성이 의심됐지만 외부에 사실을 알린 건 사흘이 지난 21일이다. 사고 관련 기관 신고도 24시간이 훨씬 지난 뒤에야 한 것으로 확인됐다. 가입자 안내도 제대로 이뤄지지 않았다. 사고 내용과 추가 피해 예방을 위한 ‘유심 보호 서비스’ 가입 안내 문자도 지난 23일부터야 발송을 시작했다. 고객의 불안감과 불만이 커지자 사고를 인지한 지 일주일 만인 지난 25일에야 전 가입자 유심 무상 교체를 발표하는 등 늑장 대응을 이어갔다.SKT는 주민등록번호 등 개인정보는 유출되지 않았고 2차 피해는 없는 것으로 파악했다고 했지만, 아직도 정보 유출 범위와 규모 등을 확인하지 못한 상태다. 추가 피해 여부가 없다고 단언할 수 없는 상황이다. 무엇보다 HSS는 유심 정보와 요금제 등 서비스 제공과 관련한 통합 데이터를 관리하는 이동통신사의 핵심 인프라로 보안이 철저한 중앙 서버다. 이를 해킹당했다는 사실만으로도 충격이다.휴대전화는 디지털 개인정보가 담긴 신분증이자 금융거래 등을 포함한 온라인 업무를 위한 인증조치가 이뤄지는 플랫폼 역할을 하고 있다. 그런 만큼 통신사 해킹을 통한 개인정보 유출의 피해는 상당할 수밖에 없다. 유심 해킹 사고와 관련해 한덕수 대통령 권한대행은 어제 “사고 원인을 철저히 분석하고 투명하게 국민에게 알리는 한편, 관계부처는 사이버 공격에 대비한 정보보호 체계를 철저히 점검하고 개선하라”고 지시했다. SKT도 사고의 원인을 철저히 밝혀내 보안 강화 등을 통한 재발 방지 대책을 마련해야 한다. 아울러 고령자 등 디지털 취약계층을 포함한 소비자의 불안과 불편을 해소하고 피해를 최소화하는 데 전력을 다해야 한다.