1분기 테슬라 수익 71% 감소…머스크 “워싱턴 체류 시간 줄일 것”

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 09:49
Elon Musk Says He Will Spend Less Time in Washington as Tesla’s Profit Drops 71%
Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, said Tuesday that he would spend less time in Washington working for President Donald Trump after the automaker reported a profit drop of 71% in the first three months of the year.
Musk told Wall Street analysts in a conference call that he would continue to spend “a day or two per week” on Washington matters, probably for the duration of Trump’s presidency. The billionaire executive is one of Trump’s closest confidants and has played a leading role in the president’s efforts to slash government spending and cut tens of thousands of federal government jobs.
His comments came less than two hours after Tesla said it had earned $409 million, down from $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The company previously reported net profit of $1.1 billion last year, but revised the figure to reflect changes in the way cryptocurrency assets are valued.
Tesla sales have been slumping because of intense competition from Chinese carmakers like BYD, a lack of new models and Musk’s support of far-right causes, which has turned off some liberals and centrists from buying Tesla vehicles.
Tesla remains the most valuable automaker in the world as measured by its stock price, and it sells far more electric vehicles in the United States than any other company.
But its shares have lost about half their value since mid-December as investors have grown more pessimistic about Musk’s role in the Trump administration. Some investors and analysts have recently called on Musk to spend more time managing Tesla and limit or end his work for the administration.
The earnings were well below Wall Street’s expectations. Tesla would have lost hundreds of millions of dollars had it not earned $400 million in interest on cash and investments and $595 million from selling credits to other carmakers that failed to meet emissions regulations that Trump has pledged to eliminate.
Tesla shares rose about 4% in extended trading after the company released its quarterly earnings.
“This is the worst performance I’ve seen in Tesla’s history,” Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki, an investment firm, said on X.
Tesla declined to offer a forecast for sales and profits for the rest of the year, as is customary, saying there was too much economic uncertainty.
1분기 테슬라 수익 71% 감소…머스크 “워싱턴 체류 시간 줄일 것”
테슬라 최고경영자(CEO) 일론 머스크가 올해 1분기 수익이 71% 급감한 것으로 나타난 직후, 도널드 트럼프 대통령을 보좌하기 위해 워싱턴에 머무는 시간을 줄이겠다고 화요일(4월 23일) 밝혔다.
머스크는 이날 월가 애널리스트들과의 실적 발표 컨퍼런스콜에서 “트럼프 대통령 임기 동안 워싱턴 관련 업무에 주당 하루 또는 이틀 정도 시간을 계속 쓸 예정”이라고 말했다. 머스크는 트럼프 대통령의 최측근으로 연방정부 지출을 줄이고 공공 부문 일자리 수만개를 줄이는 대통령의 구상에서 핵심적인 역할을 해왔다.
이 같은 발언은 테슬라가 올해 1분기 순이익 4억900만 달러를 기록했다고 발표한 지 채 두 시간이 지나지 않아 나왔다. 이는 지난해 같은 기간 14억 달러에서 크게 줄어든 수치다. 테슬라는 지난해 순이익이 11억 달러였다고 밝혔으나, 이후 암호화폐 자산 평가 방식 변경에 따라 이를 수정했다.
테슬라의 판매 부진은 BYD와 같은 중국 자동차 제조사와 치열한 경쟁, 신차 부재, 그리고 머스크의 극우 정책 지지로 인한 브랜드 이미지 약화 등에 따른 것으로 분석된다. 일부 진보층과 중도 소비자들이 이러한 정치적 성향에 반감을 느껴 테슬라 구매를 꺼리는 분위기다.
주가 기준으로 테슬라는 여전히 세계에서 가장 가치 있는 자동차사이며 미국 내 전기차 판매량도 타 업체를 압도한다. 그러나 지난해 12월 중순 이후 주가는 절반 가까이 하락했다. 이는 머스크의 정치 행보로 투자자 우려를 키운 결과로, 일각에서는 그가 행정부 업무에서 손을 떼고 테슬라 경영에 더 집중해야 한다는 목소리도 나온다.
1분기 실적은 월가의 기대치에 크게 못 미쳤다. 테슬라는 보유 현금과 투자 자산에서 발생한 이자 수익 4억 달러와 배출가스 규제를 충족하지 못한 타 자동차사에 탄소배출권을 판매해 번 5억9500만 달러가 없었더라면 수억 달러의 손실을 기록했을 것으로 보인다. 트럼프 대통령은 이 규제를 폐지하겠다는 입장을 밝힌 바 있다.
실적 발표 이후 시간외 거래에서 테슬라 주가는 약 4% 상승했다.
투자사 거버 카와사키의 CEO 로스 거버는 X에 “테슬라 역사상 최악의 실적”이라고 평가했다.
테슬라는 그동안 관행적으로 제시해온 연간 매출 및 수익 전망치를 이번 분기에는 내놓지 않았다. 경기 불확실성이 크다는 이유에서다.
WRITTEN BY JACK EWING AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
