Boy band Riize to release first full-length album in May

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 12:21
Boy band Riize will release its first full-length album on May 19, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
Riize's first full-length album, “Odyssey,” consists of 10 tracks and can be preordered starting Monday at various online and offline record stores, according to the band’s agency.
This album marks Riize’s return after about 11 months since releasing its first EP “Riizing” (2024).
Before the album's release, the group will hold a “premiere,” where all tracks can be viewed as videos online on May 14 and offline starting on May 15.
The trailer for the premiere was released through Riize’s official YouTube channel at midnight on Monday and detailed information about the premiere will be announced sequentially, according to the agency.
Riize also launched a new Instagram account (@riize_odyssey) to document various snippets and pictures teasing the release of the album.
Riize debuted as a seven-member group on Sept. 4, 2023 with “Get a Guitar,” its first single. “Riizing” was released on June 17, 2024, its lead track “Boom Boom Bass” (2024) peaking at No. 2 on the Melon Top 100 chart.
