DKZ's Jaechan to release second solo EP 'Jcfactory vol.2'
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 12:54
Jaechan of boy band DKZ will release his second solo EP "Jcfactory vol.2” on May 16, his agency Dongyo Entertainment said Monday.
"We ask for much anticipation and support for Jaechan, who has grown significantly as a solo artist," the agency said in a press release.
This is the singer's first solo album in about 20 months, following the release of his first EP "Jcfactory" in 2023. The EP consisted of five tracks, including the lead track "Hello," all written and composed by the singer.
Upon its release, “Jcfactory” entered the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in six regions worldwide, including No. 1 spots in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Spain and Malaysia.
Jaechan debuted as a member of DKZ in 2019. The band has released songs like “Crazy Night” (2021), “Cupid” (2022) and “Uh-Heung” (2022). Jaechan is also part of the band’s subunit, Dongkiz I:Kan.
The singer is recognized for playing the lead in the streaming platform Watcha’s original drama series “Semantic Error” (2022). He then made his movie debut with “Semantic Error: The Movie” (2022), the film version of the show.
