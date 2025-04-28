 G-Dragon, Lee Ju-yeon rumored to be dating — for fifth time
G-Dragon, Lee Ju-yeon rumored to be dating — for fifth time

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 14:17
Singers G-Dragon, left, and Lee Ju-yeon [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Dating rumors of singers G-Dragon and Lee Ju-yeon arose for the fifth time after Lee's selfie allegedly showed her inside G-Dragon's house.
 
Lee uploaded a photo to Instagram on Sunday showing herself with a gray cat in front of her. Straight after, online users noticed that the furniture in the background was similar to that inside G-Dragon's house, which he had revealed in past pictures.
 

The color of the cat's collar, which isn't fully visible in Lee's picture but appears to be furry and pink, also resembled one that G-Dragon's cat has worn in the past.
 
This is the fifth time that rumors of the two stars dating have arisen.
 
The two have uploaded pictures of similar places and events starting in 2016. Entertainment outlet Dispatch reported in 2018 that the two were dating and taking trips to Jeju with their managers.
 
A picture of G-Dragon, left, and his cat [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Neither of the singers' agencies made an official comment on the issue at the time, and no official statement has come from G-Dragon's current agency, either.
 
Having made his debut as a member of boy band Big Bang in 2005 to soon become one of the biggest stars of K-pop, G-Dragon has been mired in multiple dating rumors with major pop stars and actors in the past.
 
He was reported to be dating Japanese actor Kiko Mizuhara in 2010. Afterward, he was also suspected to be dating Chinese actor Angela Baby, Korean singers Taeyeon, Sandara Park and Sulli. He denied those rumors through his then-agency, YG Entertainment.
 
However, he has neither denied nor confirmed dating rumors linking him to Mizuhara, Japanese actor Nana Komatsu, Lee or Jennie of girl group Blackpink.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon Big Bang Lee Ju-yeon dating

