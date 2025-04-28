More in K-pop

Gay K-pop star Bain thanks actor Hong Seok-cheon for giving him the courage to come out

Girl group HITGS's single 'Things we love: H' draws on sweet, sour teen years

TWS to hold first solo concert '24/7:With:Us' in June

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes to release documentary series in May

G-Dragon, Lee Ju-yeon rumored to be dating — for fifth time