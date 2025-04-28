 Girl group HITGS's single 'Things we love: H' draws on sweet, sour teen years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group HITGS's single 'Things we love: H' draws on sweet, sour teen years

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 17:15
Girl group HITGS performs ″Sourpatch,″ the lead track for its debut single “Things we love: H,” during a press showcase at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on April 28. [NEWS1]

Girl group HITGS performs ″Sourpatch,″ the lead track for its debut single “Things we love: H,” during a press showcase at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on April 28. [NEWS1]

 
HITGS, a five-member rookie girl group, wants to remind everyone what it feels like to be a teenager again with its debut single, “Things we love: H.”
 
“We want to become a team that resonates with teenagers, and for other age groups, reminds them of their own teenage days,” said member Seohee during a press showcase held Monday at SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
The quintet’s debut single, which will be released at 6 p.m. on Monday, features two tracks: the lead track, “Sourpatch,” and “Never Be Me.”
 
“Sourpatch,” composed by hit producer Ryan Jhun, is marked by its catchy melody layered over a groovy rhythm. The members — consisting of Hyerin, Seohee, Iyoo, Seojin and VV — are all in their teens with the eldest, VV, at 18 years old and the youngest, Iyoo, at 15, which adds authenticity to the song’s lyrics, describing the experience of helplessly falling in love that is “so sweet, and a little bit sour.”
 
Girl group HITGS performs ″Sourpatch,″ the lead track for its debut single “Things we love: H,” during a press showcase at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on April 28. [NEWS1]\

Girl group HITGS performs ″Sourpatch,″ the lead track for its debut single “Things we love: H,” during a press showcase at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on April 28. [NEWS1]\

Images from the music video for girl group HITGS's debut track ″Sourpatch,″ included in its single “Things we love: H,” released on April 28 [H MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT]

Images from the music video for girl group HITGS's debut track ″Sourpatch,″ included in its single “Things we love: H,” released on April 28 [H MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT]

 
“I looked back to my own teenage days,” said Jhun, who led the production of the single, asking listeners to focus on the mellow emotions the track might evoke.
 
“Just like the title of our single, ‘Things we love,’ we want to sing about everything teenagers love and emotions they feel, and deliver such sentiments in colorful ways,” said Seojin.
 
Girl group HITGS performs ″Sourpatch,″ the lead track for its debut single “Things we love: H,” during a press showcase at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on April 28. [NEWS1]

Girl group HITGS performs ″Sourpatch,″ the lead track for its debut single “Things we love: H,” during a press showcase at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on April 28. [NEWS1]

 
The name, HITGS — pronounced "hitjees," — stands for “hip, innocent, teenager, girls and story,” according to the agency. The quintet comes after WOOAH and DXMON, and is the first K-pop act to debut under H music Entertainment after the agency’s rebranding from SSQ Entertainment in June last year.
 
HITGS has its eye on the global stage as its members cited big-name groups that came before them, such as TWICE and Blackpink, as their role models.
 
Seohee, who shared that her biggest wish for now is to hold a solo concert as HITGS, said, “We want to become the group that comes to mind most often this year.”
 
A cover of HITGS's debut single “Things we love: H,” released on April 28 [H MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT]

A cover of HITGS's debut single “Things we love: H,” released on April 28 [H MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group HITGS poses for photos during a debut showcase on April 28 at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, for the release of its first single, “Things we love: H.” [H MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group HITGS poses for photos during a debut showcase on April 28 at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, for the release of its first single, “Things we love: H.” [H MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group HITGS poses for photos during a debut showcase on April 28 at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, for the release of its first single, “Things we love: H.” [H MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group HITGS poses for photos during a debut showcase on April 28 at the SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, for the release of its first single, “Things we love: H.” [H MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT]


BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea HITGS

More in K-pop

Gay K-pop star Bain thanks actor Hong Seok-cheon for giving him the courage to come out

Girl group HITGS's single 'Things we love: H' draws on sweet, sour teen years

TWS to hold first solo concert '24/7:With:Us' in June

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes to release documentary series in May

G-Dragon, Lee Ju-yeon rumored to be dating — for fifth time

Related Stories

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration

MBK Partners, Young Poong sweeten tender offer again for Korea Zinc

Kim Jong-un sends birthday message to Putin, praises 'close comradeship'

Kim Jong-un calls for anticorruption measures

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)