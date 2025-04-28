Girl group HITGS's single 'Things we love: H' draws on sweet, sour teen years
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 17:15
- SHIN HA-NEE
HITGS, a five-member rookie girl group, wants to remind everyone what it feels like to be a teenager again with its debut single, “Things we love: H.”
“We want to become a team that resonates with teenagers, and for other age groups, reminds them of their own teenage days,” said member Seohee during a press showcase held Monday at SBS Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul.
The quintet’s debut single, which will be released at 6 p.m. on Monday, features two tracks: the lead track, “Sourpatch,” and “Never Be Me.”
“Sourpatch,” composed by hit producer Ryan Jhun, is marked by its catchy melody layered over a groovy rhythm. The members — consisting of Hyerin, Seohee, Iyoo, Seojin and VV — are all in their teens with the eldest, VV, at 18 years old and the youngest, Iyoo, at 15, which adds authenticity to the song’s lyrics, describing the experience of helplessly falling in love that is “so sweet, and a little bit sour.”
“I looked back to my own teenage days,” said Jhun, who led the production of the single, asking listeners to focus on the mellow emotions the track might evoke.
“Just like the title of our single, ‘Things we love,’ we want to sing about everything teenagers love and emotions they feel, and deliver such sentiments in colorful ways,” said Seojin.
The name, HITGS — pronounced "hitjees," — stands for “hip, innocent, teenager, girls and story,” according to the agency. The quintet comes after WOOAH and DXMON, and is the first K-pop act to debut under H music Entertainment after the agency’s rebranding from SSQ Entertainment in June last year.
HITGS has its eye on the global stage as its members cited big-name groups that came before them, such as TWICE and Blackpink, as their role models.
Seohee, who shared that her biggest wish for now is to hold a solo concert as HITGS, said, “We want to become the group that comes to mind most often this year.”
