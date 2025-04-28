Highlight — now Beast — on K-pop, its 20th album and reclaiming its name
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 19:13
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Nearing two decades since its debut, boy band Highlight still has quite a few surprises in store — and a renewed sense of vigor — as the group reclaims its original name, Beast.
The quartet’s sixth EP, “From Real to Surreal,” marks its first album in nine years to be released under the name Beast, with which the members initially debuted in 2009. It also comes about a year after the group's fifth EP, “Switch On,” and is the 20th physical album release of its career.
“This is our 17th year as a group, but we’re still nervous and excited every time we release a new album,” said member Yoon Du-jun during an online showcase on Monday, ahead of the album’s release at 6 p.m. the same day.
“It feels all the more precious because we always pour our everything into every album we release,” the singer added.
Yoon appeared on screen for the livestreamed event alongside Yang Yo-seop, Lee Gi-kwang and Son Dong-woon, all adorned in formal suits — a fitting look for the upcoming album’s lead track, “Chains,” which appears to be inspired by stylish noir film aesthetics.
Centered on the members’ promise to stay with their fans across both reality and fantasy, the new EP “From Real to Surreal” consists of four tracks: the lead track “Chains,” “Endless Ending,” “Good Day to You,” and “Follow me.”
“Chains,” which the group described as a hip-hop genre, features a laid-back chorus and a distinct jazzy clarinet riff. In the music video unveiled during the showcase, the members appeared in charismatic black outfits reminiscent of secret agents in a noir film, set against the backdrop of an art museum.
Member Lee, who participated in composing and writing the lyrics for the song, described the track as “something neither Beast nor Highlight has ever done before.
“The biggest appeal of this track is that it shows a new side of us,” Lee said.
The band initially debuted as a six-member group in 2009 under the name Beast but could not maintain the name after parting ways with former agency Cube Entertainment in 2017. The members later founded their own agency, Around Us Entertainment, and began a second chapter of activities under the name Highlight.
Former member Jang Hyun-seung left the band in 2016 before the group’s rebranding as Highlight, and Yong Jun-hyung parted ways with the group in 2019 after being tied to the so-called Burning Sun scandal. Now down to four, the members have pursued solo careers in singing and acting while also remaining active as a group.
Since April last year, the members of Highlight have been able to officially call themselves Beast after reaching an agreement with Cube Entertainment.
On April 16, the quartet dropped its prelease single “Endless Ending,” which is one of the EP's B-sides. The song was the first track released under the Beast name in nine years, credited to “Beast (Highlight)” on streaming platforms.
“The name ‘Beast,’ alone, makes me emotional,” Yang admitted, describing “Endless Ending” as a song that represents a new beginning for Beast.
“I know that many people have strong memories associated with the name Beast, so there’s a bit of pressure,” the singer continued, stressing, “It is a monumental moment for us.”
Sixteen years after its debut, the group, as one of the few K-pop acts to withstand the test of time and remain active as a team, believes its journey may pave the way for all those that came after.
“If we continue to stay active like this, I think it could help K-pop be loved for an even longer period of time,” said Yoon. “That’s one of the motivations driving us.”
