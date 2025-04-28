 SHINee's Taemin wraps up first solo tour at KSPO Dome
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

SHINee's Taemin wraps up first solo tour at KSPO Dome

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 11:59 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 12:04
Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]

Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]

 
Taemin, a member of the boy band SHINee and a solo artist, wrapped up the finale concert of his first solo world tour "Ephemeral Gaze" at KSPO Dome in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.
 
Taemin started the concert with "Guess Who" (2016), followed by "Sexuality" (2016) and "Sexy In The Air" (2024). He also sang "G.O.A.T" (2024), "The Rizzness" (2023), "Bones" (2024) "Advice" (2021) "Guilty" (2023) “Black Rose" (2020) and more from his discography.
 

Related Article

 
When fans called for an encore, Taemin returned to the stage with "Press Your Number" (2016) and "Crush" (2024). He then surprised the audience with additional encore performances of "Pansy" (2020), "Blue" (2023) and closed the show with "Rise” (2017).
 
Taemin began his first solo world tour last August at Inspire Arena in Incheon. He then held concerts across 29 cities in 20 countries across Asia, North and South America and Europe.
 
For the finale concert, Taemin performed at the KSPO Dome in Seocho District, southern Seoul, for the first time as a solo artist, according to his agency Big Planet Made. The final show on Sunday was also streamed live through platform Fromm.  
 
Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]

Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]

Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]

Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]

Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]

Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]

Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]

Taemin performs for the finale of his ″Ephemeral Gaze″ world tour in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 26. [BIG PLANET MADE]


BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Taemin SHINee Solo Big Planet Made

More in K-pop

G-Dragon, Lee Ju-yeon rumored to be dating — for fifth time

DKZ's Jaechan to release second solo EP 'Jcfactory vol.2'

Boy band Riize to release first full-length album in May

SHINee's Taemin wraps up first solo tour at KSPO Dome

Singer Park Hyo-shin sued for fraud, again

Related Stories

SHINee member Taemin and agency deny singer started clothing brand

SHINee's Taemin signs with Big Planet Made

Girl group Badvillain wants to be the heroes of the stage with 'Zoom'

SHINee's Taemin, Onew to leave SM Entertainment: Reports

New girl group Badvillain to debut on June 3
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)