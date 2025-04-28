SHINee's Taemin wraps up first solo tour at KSPO Dome
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 11:59 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 12:04
Taemin, a member of the boy band SHINee and a solo artist, wrapped up the finale concert of his first solo world tour "Ephemeral Gaze" at KSPO Dome in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.
Taemin started the concert with "Guess Who" (2016), followed by "Sexuality" (2016) and "Sexy In The Air" (2024). He also sang "G.O.A.T" (2024), "The Rizzness" (2023), "Bones" (2024) "Advice" (2021) "Guilty" (2023) “Black Rose" (2020) and more from his discography.
When fans called for an encore, Taemin returned to the stage with "Press Your Number" (2016) and "Crush" (2024). He then surprised the audience with additional encore performances of "Pansy" (2020), "Blue" (2023) and closed the show with "Rise” (2017).
Taemin began his first solo world tour last August at Inspire Arena in Incheon. He then held concerts across 29 cities in 20 countries across Asia, North and South America and Europe.
For the finale concert, Taemin performed at the KSPO Dome in Seocho District, southern Seoul, for the first time as a solo artist, according to his agency Big Planet Made. The final show on Sunday was also streamed live through platform Fromm.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)