TWS to hold first solo concert '24/7:With:Us' in June
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:24
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band TWS will hold its first concert "24/7:With:Us" on June 20, 21 and 22, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Monday.
The concert at the Jamsil Indoor Arena in southern Seoul will be the band's first solo concert to ever take place since debuting in January 2024.
Ticket sales will open on NOL Interpark on May 21 at 8 p.m. for members of the fan club, and general sales will begin on May 23 at 8 p.m. The concert will also be streamed online.
"TWS is getting ready to give fan club 42 a pleasant and touching performance," Pledis Entertainment said. "We hope you look forward to a stage filled with TWS's efforts and growth."
TWS debuted on Jan. 22, 2024, with its first EP, “Sparkling Blue,” as Pledis Entertainment’s first new boy band in nine years, following Seventeen’s debut in 2015.
Ever since its debut, TWS has become the icon of boyish pop in Korea with its hits “Plot Twist” (2024) and “If I'm S Can You Be My N?” (2024) that emphasized a youthful theme with energetic melody, cutesy lyrics and school-uniform-like costumes.
The band's latest EP "Try With Us" sold 558,720 copies within a week of release from April 21 to 27, the highest for the band yet.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)