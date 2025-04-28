G-Dragon, Lee Ju-yeon rumored to be dating — for fifth time

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes to release documentary series in May

TWS to hold first solo concert '24/7:With:Us' in June

Gay K-pop star Bain thanks actor Hong Seok-cheon for giving him the courage to come out

Related Stories

How TWS hopes to move beyond its school days with third EP 'Try With Us'

TWS's 'Plot Twist' tops Melon's streaming chart for 2024

TWS urges fans to 'try with' them at showcase for third EP — in pictures

Rookie boy band TWS preparing for June comeback

TWS samples Seo Taiji and Boys' 'Last Festival' for its first single