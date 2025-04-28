Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes to release documentary series in May
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 14:47
- YOON SO-YEON
A documentary series showing the journey of rookie boy band Close Your Eyes' debut will premiere online on May 12, with a special screening session and a meet and greet with fans to take place on May 4.
The docuseries, titled "All My Poetry," will come in three episodes that will be revealed every Monday starting on May 12 on Close Your Eyes' official YouTube channel.
Two screening sessions will take place on May 4 at 4:05 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. at the Megabox Coex branch in southern Seoul. Members of Close Your Eyes will come and greet the audience and talk about the details of the documentary to the fans.
Tickets for the screening session will open on April 30 at 3 p.m. on the Megabox website.
The docuseries features the journey of the seven Close Your Eyes members that began with the beginning of JTBC's audition program "Project 7" (2024), leading up to the production of the band's first album "Eternalt."
Close Your Eyes debuted on April 2 with seven members — Majingxiang, Sakurada Kenshin, Jeon Min-wook, Seo Kyoung-bae, Song Seung-ho, Jang Yeo-jun and Kim Sung-min — who won their spots in the winning band after competing among 100 trainees from diverse backgrounds.
The band is managed by Uncore, a newly founded music label under SLL, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, that produced Neflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) and JTBC’s “The Tale of Lady Ok" (2024).
