SMEs and Startups Agency opens applications for career training program for international students

Yuhan Foundation awards scholarships to 142 students, including international and low-income recipients

Sejong University to hold job and university admissions fair for international students

At this event, internships pitch themselves to students

Related Stories

K-campus partners with d.camp to offer internships for international students at 20 startups

dcamp launches 2nd Global Intern for Startups program to bring foreign talent to Korea

International students say their freedom of speech is limited

Most international students prefer studying in greater Seoul, new data says

International student support center to open in Sinchon this June