Konyang University launches International College for overseas students

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 17:32
Konyang University's Glocal Campus in Nonsan, South Chungcheong [KONYANG UNIVERSITY]

 
Konyang University announced Monday it has brought together its international student-exclusive undergraduate programs under one college, the new International College.
 
On April 9, the university amended its regulations to establish the International College. Following the change, it moved three departments that only admit international students — the Department of K-Culture Industry, the Department of International Medical Tourism and the Department of International Military Science and Art — under the new college.
  

According to Konyang University, the three programs used to be operated under different colleges, but were all brought under the new International College so the school could better manage the programs and offer more international student-specific support programs.  
 
"With the new International College and our specialized departments, we will offer the best learning environment for international students and offer them opportunities to grow into the best talent in each field," said Lee Geul-jae, dean of the Department of International Medical Tourism.
 
The Department of K-Culture Industry teaches students about the Korean language and culture, and is a Korean-taught program. The Department of International Medical Tourism teaches about the medical service industry and the Department of International Military Science and Art teaches about military theory and the defense industry, with both being English-taught programs. 
 
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
