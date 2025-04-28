 Kim Jong-un unveils destroyer, signals shift in maritime border concept
Kim Jong-un unveils destroyer, signals shift in maritime border concept

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 10:12 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 10:15
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and daugher Kim Ju-ae walk along the Choe Hyun, a new 5,000-ton destroyer, during its launching ceremony at the Nampho Shipyard on the west coast, on April 26. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled a new destroyer on Friday and introduced the term “intermediate line waters,” a concept believed to signal the establishment of a new maritime border following his "two hostile states" policy.
 
Kim attended the launching ceremony of a new 5,000-ton destroyer at the Nampho Shipyard on the west coast, according to the Rodong Sinmun on Saturday. The vessel was named Choe Hyon after a guerrilla hero and close confidant of late founder Kim Il Sung, and the father of Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly.
 

In his speech, Kim said that “multipurpose destroyers will be constructed year by year and will be operated for routine missions in coastal defense waters and intermediate line waters.”
 
North Korea did not elaborate on the meaning of "intermediate line waters," but experts highlighted Kim’s remarks from February last year, when he denounced the Northern Limit Line (NLL) as an “illusory line.”
 
Analysts suggest that the "intermediate line" may represent a new, unilaterally drawn maritime boundary south of the NLL, following precedents such as the “West Sea Maritime Military Demarcation Line” claimed by North Korea in 1999 and the “Maritime Guard Line” proposed during the 2007 inter-Korean defense ministers’ meeting.
 
“While this new line may be framed as a maritime border in peacetime, it likely implies that areas south of it are considered targets for recapture during wartime,” said Hong Min, senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. Hong warned that North Korea could use alleged violations of this new boundary as a pretext for military provocations.
 
The Choe Hyun, a new 5,000-ton destroyer, is seen during its launching ceremony at the Nampho Shipyard on the west coast, on April 26. [YONHAP]

Kim also detailed the new destroyer's weapon systems, highlighting its capabilities for air defense, anti-ship and anti-submarine operations, and stated that the ship is armed with “supersonic strategic cruise missiles (SLCM), tactical ballistic missiles and other systems that maximize ground strike capabilities for multipurpose surface operations.”
 
The Choe Hyon is the first North Korean surface combatant to feature a four-sided fixed phased array radar, similar in appearance to South Korea’s Aegis destroyers.
 
South Korean military authorities believe North Korea is attempting to build at least one more combat ship and a nuclear-powered submarine. The aim appears to be securing a second-strike capability at sea to maintain nuclear deterrence even if land-based nuclear forces are neutralized.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE KEUN-PYUNG,LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
Kim Jong-un unveils destroyer, signals shift in maritime border concept

