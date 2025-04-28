 Russia says it can provide military assistance to North Korea if needed, RIA reports
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 22:01
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the heads of municipal entities as part of Small Homeland - Strength of Russia, the 2nd All-Russian Municipal Forum, at the Russia National Centre on April 21 in Moscow, Russia. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the heads of municipal entities as part of Small Homeland - Strength of Russia, the 2nd All-Russian Municipal Forum, at the Russia National Centre on April 21 in Moscow, Russia. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Russia can provide military assistance to North Korea if needed, state-run RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying, after President Vladimir Putin thanked Pyongyang for sending troops to help expel Ukrainian forces from western Russia.
 
RIA quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that North Korea's role in combat operations in Russia's Kursk region had demonstrated the effectiveness of a strategic partnership treaty that Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed last year, which included a mutual defence clause. Under the pact, Russia could help North Korea in return, if help was needed, he said.

Reuters
tags North Korea Russia

