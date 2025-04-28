South Korea condemns North Korea's deployment to Russia: 'A clear illegal act'
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 14:52
The South Korean government on Monday strongly condemned North Korea’s first official confirmation of troop deployment to Russia, calling it an “admission of a criminal act” and criticizing it as an “insult to the international community.”
“North Korea’s participation in the war in Ukraine is a clear illegal act that violates the UN [United Nations] Charter and Security Council resolutions,” Jeon Ha-kyu, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said in a briefing Monday. “The fact that they have officially acknowledged it is an admission of their own criminal act.”
Regarding North Korea’s claim that its actions “fully conform to the provisions and spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” between North Korea and Russia, Jeon said, “This is a deceptive act to disguise their illegal behavior.”
“Our military strongly condemns these inhumane and illegal acts together with the international community,” Jeon said.
Earlier Monday, North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party had sent a written statement to state media, declaring that its deployment “fully conforms to the provisions and spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” between North Korea and Russia and is the “most faithful expression of its implementation.”
The commission further stated, “the operations for liberating the Kursk area to repel the adventurous invasion of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian authorities were victoriously concluded” and that North Korean military units entered Russia's Kursk area “according to the order of the country's head of state,” referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The KCNA also reported that based on the analysis and judgment that the situation meets the criteria for invoking Article 4 of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between North Korea and Russia, Kim had decided on the North Korean military’s participation and notified the Russian side.
“The government points out that North Korea’s deployment of troops in Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is a serious provocation, threatening not only the Korean Peninsula, but also Europe and the entire world, and a blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and strongly condemns it,” said Koo Byung-sam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification, at a separate briefing.
“The government urges the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops,” Koo said. “If military collusion between North Korea and Russia continues, we will not stand idly by and will respond firmly in cooperation with the international community.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement Monday, saying, “despite repeated pointing out and consistent evidence presented by the international community, North Korea and Russia had, until now, denied or evaded the troop deployment.”
“That they are now openly admitting the deployment and claiming it fully conforms to international law is yet another act of mocking the international community, and we strongly condemn it,” the Foreign Ministry added.
“The military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including the troop deployment, constitutes a serious violation of international norms, including the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions,” the Foreign Ministry said. “It seriously undermines peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Europe, and the international community at large.”
“The government urges North Korea and Russia to immediately cease their illegal military cooperation and will take necessary measures, together with the international community, against any acts threatening our security,” the Foreign Ministry said.
