Minor opposition party vows full support for DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung

The minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party (RKP) on Sunday officially declared its support for the liberal Democratic Party's (DP) presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung.The declaration by the minor party established by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk came after Lee won the DP's presidential nomination on the day by securing a whopping 89.77 percent of all votes cast in the party's primary."We declare that Lee is not only the DP's candidate but also the candidate supported by our party. We will dedicate all our efforts to ensure Lee's overwhelming victory," the RKP's acting leader Kim Sun-min said in a release.Lee is the front-runner for the presidential election to be held on June 3 after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached for his declaration of martial law.Cho led the party until he began serving a two-year prison term in December for academic fraud involving his children and unlawful interference in a government inspection.Yonhap