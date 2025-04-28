Police to receive Yoon's secure phone, CCTV footage from presidential offices
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 21:43
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol's security office will hand in Yoon's "secret phone" and surveillance camera footage of the former presidential offices, police officials said Tuesday.
The news comes after six failed attempts by the police to confiscate Yoon's secure-line phone, known as a secret phone, in the past. The phone is expected to hold crucial evidence regarding Yoon's martial law decree on Dec. 3, 2024.
This will be the first time authorities will gain access to the secret phone. The Presidential Security Service had disrupted raids in the past, arguing that it could not allow police raids because its offices are confidential military facilities that cannot be searched without the chief's consent.
The security office is now in talks with the police to decide on the specific methods of handing in the phone. Investigations into Yoon will take place after the police receive CCTV footage and the secret phone data, according to legal sources.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
