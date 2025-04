3 injured after live shell explodes during metal scrapping in Gangneung

An explosion involving a munitions shell occurred in a residential neighborhood in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Sunday.Police and fire authorities announced Monday that the incident took place at around 4:32 p.m. the previous day in Gangneung's Ipam-dong, with the ordnance exploding during scrap sorting work.An 84-year-old scrap dealer sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a major hospital in Wonju, Gangwon. An 80-year-old woman who was at the scene suffered first-degree burns across her body and was transferred to a specialized burn hospital in the Seoul metropolitan area. A 61-year-old woman also sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.The scrap dealer is known to have operated a business by collecting and sorting scrap materials at his home.Nearby residents told local news outlet Yonhap News Agency that at the time of the explosion, they "heard a sound like thunder, then the entire neighborhood filled with thick smoke and a strong, acrid smell."The military reportedly retrieved about 10 shells from the scene.Police and other authorities are investigating the exact origin of the shells.BY CHO MUN-GYU [ [email protected]