3 injured after live shell explodes during metal scrapping in Gangneung

Man booked for threatening to install antiaircraft gun at university

Unlicensed driver arrested after dragging cop in traffic stop

Related Stories

From traditional tea to transcendent views, international students take it all in with Wellness Gangwon

Gangwon sees 20% rise in foreign tourists

Gangwon to offer visa benefits to foreigners who invest in tourist sites

Gangwon pulls out all the stops to make sure bedbugs don't bite at Youth Olympics

One dead, five evacuated after fire breaks out in Pyeongchang