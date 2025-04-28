 Air Busan passenger handed to police after touching emergency exit during flight to China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Air Busan passenger handed to police after touching emergency exit during flight to China

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 16:54
An Air Busan aircraft [AIR BUSAN]

An Air Busan aircraft [AIR BUSAN]

 
A passenger was handed over to local police on Monday after touching an emergency exit door during a flight to China.
 
A male passenger on Air Busan flight BX337, which departed from Gimhae International Airport in Busan at 9:48 a.m. Monday en route to Yanji, China, touched the emergency door during the flight, prompting a flight attendant to intervene, according to the airline industry on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
The emergency door did not open, and the aircraft arrived safely at Yanji Airport as scheduled.
 
The passenger was turned over to the airport police at the destination and is currently under investigation.
 
"It is currently unclear whether the passenger actually attempted to open the emergency door or merely touched it," said an Air Busan official. "The flight attendants responded quickly, and the flight proceeded normally."
 
Following a series of incidents where passengers either opened or attempted to open emergency exits during flights, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport recently sent an official letter to 11 airlines requesting stronger safety measures for emergency exits.
 
The Transport Ministry had previously issued guidelines for enhancing emergency exit safety to airlines in 2023.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Busan Gimhae Airport China

More in Social Affairs

Son of PPP lawmaker faces indictment on marijuana charges

Air Busan passenger handed to police after touching emergency exit during flight to China

Gay K-pop star Bain thanks actor Hong Seok-cheon for giving him the courage to come out

Teacher busted for drunkenly chasing noisy students off lawn with car

Wildfire breaks out on Daegu's Mount Hamji

Related Stories

A plan that doesn’t fly

No new airport

Police raid Gimhae International Airport over Air Busan fire

Air Busan plane on fire at Gimhae International Airport: fire authorities

Transport ministry points to charger short circuit as likely cause of Air Busan fire
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)