 Bystander injured while attacker fled school stabbing scene in Cheongju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Bystander injured while attacker fled school stabbing scene in Cheongju

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:08
A 49-year-old parent surnamed Im, who was attacked by a student who had injured five others at a high school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, earlier the same day, talks to reporters outside of the school on April 28. [YONHAP]

A 49-year-old parent surnamed Im, who was attacked by a student who had injured five others at a high school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, earlier the same day, talks to reporters outside of the school on April 28. [YONHAP]

 
A special needs student who reportedly injured five people with a knife at a high school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Monday also injured a bystander while fleeing the scene, according to Yonhap.
 
A 43-year-old parent surnamed Im told reporters near the school that he was driving very slowly on the road in front of the school to drop off his two children at kindergarten when the incident occurred.  
 

Related Article

 
“Because it was during school commute hours, traffic was heavily congested [...] when a student wearing a tracksuit suddenly ran between the cars," Im said,
 
Im said the student tapped on the rear window of his car.  
 
"I rolled the window down to see what was happening. The student stared at me for a second or two without saying anything, then suddenly stabbed my face and ran away," Im said. "I got out of the car and saw the student struggling with other parents about 15 meters [49 feet] away."
 
"I couldn't leave my car in the middle of the road, so [after moving it], I held my bleeding face and returned to the scene. By then, the student had already fled, leaving his mobile phone and weapon behind," Im added. 
 
Im said he took his children back home instead of sending them to kindergarten and sought medical treatment. A bandage covered the wound on his face when he spoke to reporters.
 
Earlier that morning, the student had attacked the school principal and a facilities manager with a knife near the counseling office on the first floor of the student’s high school before fleeing to a nearby park and jumping into a reservoir. Authorities rescued the student and took them to the hospital before transferring the student to a police detention center.
 
Police said the student's injuries were not serious and that they plan to question the student after interviewing the victims.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea knife Cheongju

More in Social Affairs

Son of PPP lawmaker faces indictment on marijuana charges

Air Busan passenger handed to police after touching emergency exit during flight to China

Gay K-pop star Bain thanks actor Hong Seok-cheon for giving him the courage to come out

Teacher busted for drunkenly chasing noisy students off lawn with car

Wildfire breaks out on Daegu's Mount Hamji

Related Stories

Victims' families demand action on anniversary of Osong flood disaster

Police apprehend knife-wielding man on first day of amended weapons legislation

Man arrested for pulling knife on protesters in front of presidential residence

Cheongju University offers real-time lecture translations for international students

'Bone lion' Barami beginning to thrive as he prepares to reunite with daughter at Cheongju Zoo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)