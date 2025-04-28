Bystander injured while attacker fled school stabbing scene in Cheongju
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:08
A special needs student who reportedly injured five people with a knife at a high school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Monday also injured a bystander while fleeing the scene, according to Yonhap.
A 43-year-old parent surnamed Im told reporters near the school that he was driving very slowly on the road in front of the school to drop off his two children at kindergarten when the incident occurred.
“Because it was during school commute hours, traffic was heavily congested [...] when a student wearing a tracksuit suddenly ran between the cars," Im said,
Im said the student tapped on the rear window of his car.
"I rolled the window down to see what was happening. The student stared at me for a second or two without saying anything, then suddenly stabbed my face and ran away," Im said. "I got out of the car and saw the student struggling with other parents about 15 meters [49 feet] away."
"I couldn't leave my car in the middle of the road, so [after moving it], I held my bleeding face and returned to the scene. By then, the student had already fled, leaving his mobile phone and weapon behind," Im added.
Im said he took his children back home instead of sending them to kindergarten and sought medical treatment. A bandage covered the wound on his face when he spoke to reporters.
Earlier that morning, the student had attacked the school principal and a facilities manager with a knife near the counseling office on the first floor of the student’s high school before fleeing to a nearby park and jumping into a reservoir. Authorities rescued the student and took them to the hospital before transferring the student to a police detention center.
Police said the student's injuries were not serious and that they plan to question the student after interviewing the victims.
