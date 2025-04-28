Daegu schools to close Tuesday due to wildfire
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 20:11
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Two elementary schools and one high school in Daegu will shut down on Tuesday due to the wildfire.
Seongbuk Elementary School, Seobyeon Elementary School and Seobyeon Middle School will not hold classes on Tuesday, the Daegu Metropolitan Office of Education said Monday.
More schools may follow, according to reports.
