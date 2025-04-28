Daughter of former President Moon appeals fine for drunk driving, illegal lodging businesses
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 20:03
Moon Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, has appealed a court ruling that imposed a fine in her first trial over charges of drunk driving and operating illegal lodging businesses.
Moon’s legal team filed a notice of appeal with the court on Thursday, according to legal sources on Monday. Prosecutors also filed their own appeal on Wednesday, arguing that the sentence was too lenient given the circumstances, duration and severity of the crimes.
On April 17, the Seoul Western District Court sentenced Moon to a fine of 15 million won ($10,395) for violations of the Road Traffic Act and the Public Health Control Act.
Moon was accused of driving under the influence in October last year, when she collided with a taxi while changing lanes in front of the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul. At the time of the accident, Moon’s blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.149 percent, exceeding the 0.08 percent threshold for license revocation.
Prosecutors also charged Moon with illegally operating lodging businesses, alleging that she ran her officetel and villa properties in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, as well as a standalone house in Hyeopjae-ri, Jeju City, as unauthorized accommodations.
Prosecutors had sought a one-year prison sentence in the initial trial.
