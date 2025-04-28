 Daughter of former President Moon appeals fine for drunk driving, illegal lodging businesses
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Daughter of former President Moon appeals fine for drunk driving, illegal lodging businesses

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 20:03
Moon Da-hye, daughter of former president Moon Jae-in, at the Seoul Western District Court on April 17 [NEWS1]

Moon Da-hye, daughter of former president Moon Jae-in, at the Seoul Western District Court on April 17 [NEWS1]

 
Moon Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, has appealed a court ruling that imposed a fine in her first trial over charges of drunk driving and operating illegal lodging businesses.
 
Moon’s legal team filed a notice of appeal with the court on Thursday, according to legal sources on Monday. Prosecutors also filed their own appeal on Wednesday, arguing that the sentence was too lenient given the circumstances, duration and severity of the crimes.
 

Related Article

 
On April 17, the Seoul Western District Court sentenced Moon to a fine of 15 million won ($10,395) for violations of the Road Traffic Act and the Public Health Control Act.
 
Moon was accused of driving under the influence in October last year, when she collided with a taxi while changing lanes in front of the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul. At the time of the accident, Moon’s blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.149 percent, exceeding the 0.08 percent threshold for license revocation.
 
Prosecutors also charged Moon with illegally operating lodging businesses, alleging that she ran her officetel and villa properties in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, as well as a standalone house in Hyeopjae-ri, Jeju City, as unauthorized accommodations.
 
Prosecutors had sought a one-year prison sentence in the initial trial.

BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Moon Jae-in Moon Da-hye

More in Social Affairs

Two Surion helicopters mobilized to fight Daegu wildfire during night

Daegu schools to close Tuesday due to wildfire

Daughter of former President Moon appeals fine for drunk driving, illegal lodging businesses

Man who lost $34,700 fell victim to smishing, not SKT data breach, investigators say

Personal information watchdog chief says SKT probe could take months, a year

Related Stories

Police to question Moon's daughter in private over alleged drunk driving

Ex-President Moon's former son-in-law indicted for bribery

Daughter of former president Moon faces trial over drunk driving, illegal house-sharing business

Moon's daughter reported for parking car illegally before alleged drunk-driving incident

Unification Ministry raided over ex-President Moon's alleged preferential selection of Eastar Jet
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)