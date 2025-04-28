Gay K-pop star Bain thanks actor Hong Seok-cheon for giving him the courage to come out
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 16:50
YOON SO-YEON
Korea's first openly gay male singer Bain of K-pop boy band Just B thanked actor Hong Seok-cheon for being his source of courage and inspiration to come out.
"It was because you decided to walk the lonely and difficult path 25 years ago that I could gather the small courage to do the same from where I stand," Bain said in a message to Hong via Instagram on Sunday.
Bain came out as gay on April 22 during Just B's concert held in Los Angeles. He presented himself as a "proud" member of the LGBTQ community at the concert and then wrote a post two days later on Instagram clarifying that he is "a gay person."
"I am fearful of the road that I'm about to take, but I know that I will be able to take one step at a time because you are lighting the path ahead of me like a lighthouse," Bain continued in his letter to Hong.
"I thank you, sincerely, and hope that I can one day become someone who can inspire others in the future. I hope I get to thank you in person one day. I support and respect you."
To the letter, Hong reciprocated with a simple yet powerful message: "Congratulations. I support you."
Hong, born in 1971 who debuted as a comedian in 1995, came out as a homosexual in September 2000. It was the first time for a Korean celebrity to open up about their sexuality in a highly conservative and prejudiced society. He still remains a unique figure where Korean people -- let alone celebrities -- refrain from coming out in fear of backlash.
In fact, after Bain's surprise announcement earlier this month, domestic online forums were filled with comments reading, "It's not exactly something to be proud of," or "Why would you be proud of being gay?"
Korea remains a hostile environment for sexual minorities. Politicians openly oppose any deviation from the status quo on sexual and gender discrimination — a stance that is increasingly amplified in the lead-up to the next presidential election, as candidates seek to appeal to young ultra-conservative voters, particularly young Korean men.
A few high-profile figures are slowly bringing the issue to the surface, albeit rarely.
Actor Youn Yuh-jung revealed that her son is gay during interviews with overseas outlets as she explained how her participation in the recently released film "The Wedding Banquet" hit her on a personal level.
Late last month, Lara of the girl group Katseye came out as bisexual through fan community platform Weverse.
