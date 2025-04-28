Health Ministry to subsidize ova, sperm freezing for patients facing medically-induced reproductive function loss
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 12:49
Ministry of Health and Welfare will help cover the costs of ova and sperm freezing for individuals expected to experience permanent infertility due to ovarian or testicular removal or chemotherapy, the ministry said Monday.
The initiative aims to secure the possibility of those individuals having children through cryopreservation of reproductive cells. By subsidizing part of the cost of freezing ova or sperm prior to surgery or cancer treatment, the program seeks to alleviate financial stress on eligible recipients.
Eligible recipients are individuals expected to face permanent infertility due to a surgical procedure or medical treatment. Anyone who meets the medical reasons specified in Article 14 of the Enforcement Decree of the Mother and Child Health Act can apply for the program, regardless of age, income or marital status.
The one-time support covers 50 percent of the out-of-pocket costs. Women can receive up to 2 million won ($1,390) for expenses related to ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, freezing and storage. Men can receive up to 300,000 won for sperm collection, freezing and storage.
Applicants must first undergo the ova or sperm freezing procedures at a medical institution, for which they incur the initial costs. Afterward, they must visit a public health center in their area of residence to apply for support.
Those who underwent cell retrieval on or after Jan. 1 of this year are also eligible, provided they apply within six months of the retrieval date. Once the application is completed, support funds will be provided within one month.
“We hope that through this program, we can open the possibility of pregnancy and childbirth for those concerned about reproductive function damage,” said Kim Sang-hee, Director of Population and Child Policy at the Health Ministry. “The government will continue to do its utmost to create a healthy environment for pregnancy and childbirth.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)