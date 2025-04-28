 Five injured in knife attack at high school in Cheongju
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 09:15 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 10:54
 
 
Five people were injured in a knife attack at a high school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Monday morning.
  
A report was filed at around 8:36 a.m. that a student had wielded a knife at a high school in Heungdeok District, Cheongju. 
 

During efforts to restrain the student, the school principal, an environmental maintenance worker and an administrative staff member sustained stab wounds to the chest and abdomen and were transported to a hospital for treatment.
  
Another staff member surnamed Lee suffered was also hospitalized after being allegedly choked by the student.
  
School staff managed to disarm the student, who then fled the campus and headed toward a nearby park. A passerby surnamed Kim also sustained a head injury after encountering the student during their escape. 
 
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, according to officials.
  
Following the incident, the student jumped into a nearby reservoir but was rescued at approximately 8:48 a.m. and taken to a hospital.
  
Authorities confirmed that the student is in their second year was enrolled in a special education class at the school. Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI JONG-KWON [[email protected]]
